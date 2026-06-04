Lost Money on Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact SueWallSt

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Concealed SaaS Mix Shift That Allegedly Diluted Commvault's ARR Growth and Cost Shareholders Over 31% in a Single Day

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) that a pending securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026.

Class Period: April 29, 2025 through January 26, 2026

Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

Commvault shares lost $40.23 per share in a single trading session, falling from $129.36 to $89.13, a decline exceeding 31%. The Court has set July 17, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged SaaS-to-Software Mix Concealment

The lawsuit asserts that throughout the Class Period, management promoted ARR growth projections without disclosing to investors a critical variable: the type of sale driving that growth fundamentally changes its value. SaaS deals, which increasingly dominated Commvault's pipeline, land at average selling prices two to three times lower than traditional term software licenses. As the action claims, this meant each new SaaS customer contributed far less to net new ARR than the Company's guidance implied.

By the third fiscal quarter of 2026, SaaS accounted for 70% of net new ARR, up from 61% the prior quarter. The lawsuit contends that management was aware of this accelerating shift yet continued raising guidance from $40 million to $45 million in quarterly net new ARR without adequately warning investors that the growing SaaS concentration would mathematically suppress the very metric they were projecting.

Why ASP Dilution Allegedly Matters to Investors

SaaS deals land at ASPs approximately 2 to 3 times smaller than term software license deals, as alleged in the action

in the action The SaaS share of net new ARR grew from 61% in Q2 to 70% in Q3, accelerating a trend that compressed per-deal ARR contribution

Longer-duration term software deals further diluted ARR calculations because ARR equals total contract value divided by duration

Management raised its net new ARR target from $40 million to $45 million even as SaaS mix increased, the complaint alleges

Actual Q3 net new ARR of $39 million fell $6 million short of the raised target, representing a 13% miss

Analysts at DA Davidson questioned whether management's explanations "hold water" given prior quarters showed simultaneous SaaS and term license upside

The Duration Factor Compounding the Alleged Dilution

As detailed in the action, the ARR compression was not limited to SaaS pricing dynamics. New term software license customers also allegedly landed with longer contract durations, typically three to four years versus one to two years for cross-sell deals. Because ARR is calculated as total contract value divided by duration, these longer deals spread the same revenue across more years, further reducing the quarterly ARR figure. The complaint contends that management understood both dynamics and yet presented an increasingly optimistic outlook to investors and analysts.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (888) SueWallSt.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company's growth metric is fundamentally dependent on product mix, and that mix is shifting in a direction that suppresses the metric, investors are entitled to know," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, SueWallSt is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CVLT Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the CVLT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased CVLT stock or securities between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did CVLT stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 31%, a decline of $40.23 per share, after the company disclosed that third quarter ARR growth missed the $45 million projection, coming in at $39 million. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do CVLT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my CVLT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting SueWallSt before July 17, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com