Loti AI Launches Interchange: An Industry-First Platform for Generative AI Consent, Control, and Compensation

Integrated directly into AI ecosystems, Loti's infrastructure democratizes AI licensing, protecting and rewarding creators, brands, developers, and everyday people alike by turning risks into shared, sustainable opportunities

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loti AI, the leader in likeness and IP protection technology, today announced the launch of Interchange, a pioneering platform-integration designed to enable consented and compensated use of digital likenesses and creative works in generative AI.

Interchange flips the script from conflict to collaboration. Everyday individuals and rights holders shift from reactive takedowns of unauthorized content to proactive control and fair compensation, while AI developers avoid legal risks and gain reliable, consented data. With simple onboarding and real rewards, Interchange improves AI diversity and quality, rebuilding public trust in synthetic media to create a sustainable, inclusive ecosystem.

The generative AI boom has unleashed massive creative potential, but it also brings real risks for all of us: everyday people face unauthorized use of their faces, voices, or personal content in AI outputs, eroding privacy; creators and rights holders lose earnings; AI developers and platforms grapple with legal uncertainty. While today, creators and brands are forced to track improper use of their likeness/content and AI platforms react to takedown requests ad hoc, with Interchange everyone has access to easy-to-use licensing tools, real-time tracking of AI usage, and transparent revenue sharing that benefits rights holders and innovators alike, transforming threats into collaborative wins.

"The explosion of generative AI demands infrastructure that prioritizes consent, control, and compensation," said Luke Arrigoni, CEO, Loti AI. "Interchange positions Loti to lead not only in protection through monitoring and enforcement, but also in enabling ethical creation. We're building the safe foundation for the generative AI revolution, where creators retain ownership of their identity and work, receive proper credit and payment, and AI companies can innovate with confidence and reduce legal friction."

Interchange empowers any individual or entity to define clear permissions for how their voices, likenesses, images, personal media, or creative works can be used in AI training and generation. The platform automatically tracks usage across participating AI ecosystems, guarantees attribution, and enables straightforward, fair compensation, making participation simple, rewarding, and open to the average person just as much as to professionals.

"We've seen what happens when new technology moves faster than the policy frameworks designed to protect creators. The music industry lived through it with streaming, and it's happening again with generative AI." said Ian Calderon, Former Majority Leader of the CA State Assembly and Founder & CEO, Majority Advisors. "Interchange is the kind of infrastructure that gets ahead of that problem. It creates accountability, establishes clear rules, and gives rights holders a real seat at the table before the market sets terms without them."

The launch of Interchange arrives at a critical juncture as the industry looks for balanced, enforceable frameworks for generative AI. By delivering this essential layer of accountability and economics, Interchange helps ensure the ecosystem develops ethically.

ABOUT LOTI AI

Loti AI is a digital likeness protection technology company specializing in voice, facial recognition, and deepfake detection to safeguard individuals from unauthorized use of their identity online. By scanning the internet for misappropriated content and issuing takedowns that are 95% effective within a day, Loti ensures the digital rights and privacy of its clients—from celebrities to everyday consumers. Founded in 2022, the company leverages advanced artificial intelligence to create a safer digital environment, empowering individuals to take control of their online presence.

X: @LotiApp

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/goloti/

Media Contact: Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis | [email protected]

SOURCE Loti AI