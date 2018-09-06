Lottery Winners Are Lucky At Yesway!

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, Yesway , the fast growing and innovative convenience store chain, is proving to be a positively great place to play the lottery!

Just this year alone, prizes have been plentiful - from the Yesway in Webster City, Iowa, where a $50,000, top prize-winning ticket in the 'Cash Wheel' Scratch Game was sold; to Yesway in Hutchinson, Kansas, where a customer won the largest instant win in Kansas Lottery history, $250,000, after buying a ticket for the $30 Multiplier Super Ticket instant scratch game; to Ottumwa, Iowa, where a Yesway customer won a top $100,000 prize in the Iowa Lottery's "Casino Riches" scratch game, and more.

"Yesway is a positively great place to play, and we're thrilled to be a lucky place for our customers to purchase their lottery tickets," said Derek Gaskins, Yesway's Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Procurement.

Yesway offers terminal-based games as well as a variety of instant lottery games to the thousands of customers who visit its 150 convenience stores located in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Nebraska each week.

Yesway debuted at #7 on the Convenience Store News "2018 Top 20 Growth Chains" list, was named a "2017 Chain to Watch" by Convenience Store Decisions, and most recently ranked #78 on the "CSP Top 202 Chains" list. Yesway's swiftly expanding portfolio currently consists of 150 stores located in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Nebraska.

