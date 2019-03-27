Louis Hernandez Jr. launches personal website as platform to answer requests for speaking engagements, white paper, books

"As an active participant in the digitization of significant industries and as part of the push to make the industries better, the personal website makes it easy to share ideas and allow better access to these ideas," Hernandez said.

Hernandez is the founder, managing director and CEO of Black Dragon Capital, a minority controlled private equity firm based in Miami with a focus on growth investments, particularly in digital commerce, financial services and media technology. He also is founder of several companies, including Payveris, the fastest-growing digital money-movement technology provider to financial institutions.

An expert on economic policy, technology, strategy and globalization, Hernandez has advised governors, technology councils, science centers, hospital boards, and educational foundations. He frequently is quoted in major newspapers, profiled in international magazines and called upon to appear on U.S. and international broadcast news shows.

Few may know that Hernandez is passionate about soccer, music and art. Or about his deep desire to provide equal opportunities to children who need them the most, as reflected by the work performed at his foundation, A Little Hope Foundation.

At heart, Hernandez is an entrepreneur who always is imagining better ways to connect with other humans to make relationships and interactions more powerful. To learn about Louis Hernandez Jr., please visit louishernandezjr.com.

