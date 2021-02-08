Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future Announces Board Leadership Appointments and Additional Board Members

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization is pleased to announce Friends of the Foundation Advisory Board leadership appointments and additional well recognized professionals to its board.

The Friends of the Foundation Advisory Board of Directors will help guide the foundation's efforts to raise awareness and funds to support its unique programs, provide leadership and counsel on the various program activities, and collaborate with national, state, and local groups in business, government, education, and civic organizations to improve the effectiveness of its focus areas in support of underprivileged and underrepresented groups.

The Foundation For A Bright Future was born of the experiences of our founder who lived through the challenges of being a member of an underprivileged and underrepresented group, and the importance of providing an equal access to an education, healthcare, the arts, and leadership development. He also saw the tremendous inequality that happens in all low-income communities around the world and is driven to help. It is with the appreciate of the few who helped him, that drives a very personal journey to help underprivileged and underrepresented groups to an equal opportunity to live a better life and have equal access to the tools of success.

"I'm honored to announce the incredible group of dedicated professionals who have joined our efforts to increase access programs in key areas for those who need it most. We are fortunate to have so many recognized industry leaders helping with this important cause," said Louis Hernandez Jr., founder, and chairman of the board, Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future.

The Foundation focuses on the critical few areas that have a direct impact on providing an equal opportunity for all children to have a chance to become contributing members of society. Most of our operational costs are funded by our founder, so any contributors have the comfort of knowing that their funds go directly to the programs they support in healthcare, education, the arts, or leadership development to the communities that need them most.

"I am honored for the trust and confidence that For A Bright Future foundation has invested in me. Education is a ticket to the future, and I am committed to share our common vision with the world, so we can all work towards creating a better future for our children," said David Dame, Operating Partner, Sorenson Capital Partners.

For A Bright Future (FABF) provides annual financial support and educative programs to underrepresented minority students. FABF's inaugural advisory board gives individuals the opportunity to become active members of For A Bright Future and its priorities.

The Friends of the Foundation Advisory Board of Directors have appointed the following Leadership Board members:

Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board.

David Dame, Co-Chair, Governance, Fundraising Coordinator.

Irwin Kramer, Vice-Chair, Fundraising Coordinator.

Gary Bettan, Vice-Chair, Program Committee Coordinator.

Tracey Shaw, Vice-Chair, Awareness & Event Fundraisers Coordinator.

Carol Koziatek, Vice-Chair, Ambassador Program Coordinator & Grants.

Susie Hernandez, Parent Board Representative, Scholarship Coordinator.

"I have always felt passionate about supporting our youth and encouraging them to achieve their goals. I'm so proud to be a part of the Friends of the Foundation Advisory Board of Directors and support its effort to provide all children equal access to everything they need to succeed," said Tracey Shaw, former senior vice-president Global Strategy, WWE.

The Foundation also announced additional board members since its initial announcement who have joined the Advisory Board of Directors. Combined, the Foundation now has 30 incredibly successful professionals who share a common view of giving back to their community.

Ron Bergamesca, CEO, Payveris.

Tim Shoulders, CEO and President, Grass Valley.

Sandy Nasseri, Founder, CEO and President, MelroseINC. Patrick McDonald King, Chief Operating Officer, EV Connect.

Tracey Shaw, Former Senior Vice-President Global Strategy, WWE. Davies Beller, Managing Director and Co-Head, Cowen Inc.

Susanna Hernandez, Senior Director of Programming, WNET New York. Rich Bettan, Owner, Broadfield Distributing Inc.

Louis Hernandez Sr., Retired Computer and Science Professor, University of California.

David Dame, Operating Partner, Sorenson Capital Partners.

Jennifer Palacios, Marketing Executive, United Talent Agency

Naomi Castillo, Development Manager, Xpress. Data Inc.

Paul Framklin, Retired School Board Member.

Gina Rogoto, Marketing and Development Manager, For A Bright Future.

Monica Davis-Swallow, Supervisor, County of Sonoma, California Employment and Training Division.

Sarah Hernandez, Black Dragon Capital, Director of Special Projects.

To learn more about For A Bright Future, please visit its website at: www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org .

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

