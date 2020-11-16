Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future announces contribution to The Santa Monica Family YMCA; To Support Their 2020 Annual Fundraising Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future (For A Bright Future), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the needs of underprivileged children, announced a $1,500 donation to the Santa Monica Family YMCA in support of the organization's mission to build a strong community through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.

For A Bright Future supports the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through healthcare, education, and youth leadership development. Through its programs, partnerships, and alliances with other organizations, the non-profit organization helps aspirant youth in key-targeted development areas.

Through these challenging times, the Y is in the position to make a difference where it matters most. During the Los Angeles stay at home orders due to COVID19, the Santa Monica Family YMCA transitioned their resources to meet critical needs in their community by providing child care for essential workers, supporting students with a school distance learning program, and using their facility for blood drives with the Red Cross and UCLA. This is an example of a community working together when it is needed most.

"Working together with other nonprofits helps achieve greater impact. Since 1844, the Y has served millions of children, men, and women, including myself and my family, with programs aim to develop a healthy lifestyle. We are honored to support the YMCA 's pledge to turn no one away." Said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board and a native of the greater Los Angeles area.

The Santa Monica Family YMCA also provides financial assistance to help low income community members (individuals, families, children, and seniors) have opportunities and access to participate in YMCA programs and services.

"We make sure everyone regardless of age, income, or background has the opportunity to live, grow and thrive together. No member of our community regardless of age, income, or background is ever turned away due to inability to pay. Everything we do is designed to nurture the potential of children and teens (Youth Development), improve health and well-being (Healthy Living) and motivate people to support their neighbors and the larger community through service to others (Social Responsibility), while instilling the core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility." Said Tara Pomposini, CEO of the Santa Monica Family YMCA.

501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. If you would like to learn more about the Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future, please visit www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

The Santa Monica Family YMCA is a nonprofit dedicated to serving its members by providing programs and services that enrich the quality of the physical, mental, spiritual, and social lives of individual members, their families, and communities. In all that they do, they are guided by principles of love and respect for all regardless of race, sex, or religious preference. The SM YMCA pledges to continue the Family "Y" tradition of service to the Santa Monica Community.

