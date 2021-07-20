Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future Awards Semper Fi "Honor" Scholarship to Alicia King of New Jersey and Kaelani Jones of California

Louis Hernandez Jr' s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 organization created to support the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development.

"The American Dream is possible because of the sacrifices made by the dedication and commitment of our military and their families. Our Foundation, For A Bright Future, is honored to provide financial support and mentorship to military veterans and their families. My grandfather, father, wife, and many in my family served in various branches of the military which has given me a deep appreciation for the sacrifices they make for our country. We are so pleased to support such outstanding members of our military family and congratulate Alicia and Kaelani on their achievements," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board of the Foundation.

Alicia King graduated from Alexander Hamilton Preparatory Academy High School in New Jersey and has continued her education at Kean University. She has managed to shine in both academic and extracurricular activities while also caring for her mother. In her senior year of high school, King spent time volunteering at the local community hospital where she was appointed as a patient liaison for the ER and Postpartum Department. Now in her first year of studying Biology at Kean University, King is determined to continue giving back to her community by providing medical care to those who are most in need.

"I would like to thank For A Bright Future Foundation for granting me this huge opportunity and words cannot describe how elated I am. My academic aspirations and achievements will continuously advance with the help of this scholarship. Education is one major key to success and all roads that leads to success will have to endure hard work," said King.

Kaelani Jones is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology at the Humboldt State University. Working as a physical therapy aide at the local clinic has opened her eyes to the bigger picture of life and she has discovered the value of giving back to the community. For Jones, a career in physical therapy is a rewarding way to give back to her community. She wants to be able to accompany people on their journey towards healing.

"Being able to accomplish all the dreams I've put my mind into has been the greatest experience of my life so far. Even though it has been a stressful journey, being awarded this scholarship has diminished some of the stress and I am so grateful for the help on my journey of becoming a Doctor of Physical Therapy," said Kaelani Jones.

"The Semper Fi 'Honor' Scholarship was designed to support the needs of children of veterans that are hardworking students like Alicia and Kaelani. Their desire to help their community in any way possible is admirable, and we wish them the best as they further their education," said Sgt. Sarah M. Hernandez, US Marine Corps veteran and FABF Board Member and Scholarship Committee Member.

This year the foundation received a record number of applications to review. We would like to thank Susie Hernandez, FABF Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee and our volunteers for serving on the scholarship selection committee.

Scholarship selection team includes:

Sgt. Sarah M. Hernandez , US Marine Corps veteran and FABF Board Member and Scholarship Committee Member.

, US Marine Corps veteran and FABF Board Member and Scholarship Committee Member. Louis Hernandez Sr. , Navy veteran and Scholarship Committee Member.

We also would like to thank the operational team led by Gina Rogoto, Marketing and Development Manager, for their incredible efforts to source candidates across the country and facilitate the process.

Louis Hernandez Jr's Foundation For A Bright is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

