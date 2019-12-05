Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future Awards Semper Fi "Honor" Scholarship to Ralph Salimbagat of National City, California

The scholarship is given to military veterans and family members pursuing higher education to further community service efforts. In addition to the scholarship, Salimbagat will receive mentoring from former Marine Sergeant Sarah M. Hernandez, who served on Marine One, the Presidential Helicopter Squadron. Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization created to support the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged students through education, healthcare, the arts and youth leadership development. It aims to give young people resources and support so they can help address complex social issues within their communities.

"Our Foundation, For A Bright Future, is honored to provide support to military veterans and their families. The American Dream is possible due to the sacrifice and loyalty of our military families. Many in my own family served in various branches of the military and instilled in me an appreciation for all that they do and the unique challenges the military life offers. We are so pleased to support such an outstanding member of the military family and congratulate Ralph on his achievements," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board of the Foundation.

Salimbagat graduated from Sweetwater Union High School and completed four years of the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps. He was named the Commanding Officer of his unit during his senior year, overseeing the training and activities of 120 cadets. Salimbagat qualified for the Principle's Honor Roll and retained membership in the California Scholastic Federation for three years. He worked closely with numerous local community service organizations, including the San Diego Blood Bank, Operation Samahan Youth Center, the National City Rotary Club and the American Relay for Life. Salimbagat is continuing his education at the University of California San Diego.

"The Semper Fi 'Honor' Scholarship gives needed support to hard working students like Ralph, who have a desire to do wonderful things in their community. We wish him the best as he furthers his education," said Louis Hernandez Sr., Navy veteran and Co-Chair of the Scholarship selection committee.

"I am forever grateful for the generous blessing the Foundation has given me. This scholarship not only brings relief to my problem of where I would get the funds to pay for my studies, but it also inspires me to pay it forward. Thank you again for supporting me in my studies. God bless," said Salimbagat.

Louis Hernandez Jr. is a technology investor and executive, corporate board member, author and philanthropist. He is the CEO and founder of Black Dragon Capital, a minority-led private equity firm that makes growth investments in complex technical fields and industries disrupted by digitization, including content management, financial services, e-commerce, and sports and media.

