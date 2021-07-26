Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future Awards Step Up Scholarship to Angelica Gonzalez of California and Brandon Staple of Colorado

The award is given to outstanding young people from single parent families to aid in their pursuit of higher education. Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development.

"Aspiring students from single parent families are faced with unique challenges in the pursuit of a college education. The financial burden alone can be daunting, but the stress on the family unit and other issues exist. Our Foundation, For A Bright Future, is honored to help aspiring high performance youth overcome these challenges through funding and mentorship all allow them to realize their dreams. We are proud of Angelica and Brandon for their outstanding accomplishments and wish them the best for the future," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board of the Foundation.

Angelica Gonzalez graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School and is continuing her education at the Carnegie Mellon University in Philadelphia. Gonzalez is determined to obtain an undergraduate degree in international studies before eventually pursuing a business law degree. It is her personal goal to one day be able to give back to society and help students like herself.

"My dreams, goals, and ambitions are only a step away in a series of stairwells. Taking the first step is a difficult, daunting, and demanding task. It requires self-initiative and support. I have the initiative to go forward and now I have the support of For a Bright Future! Higher and higher, up the stairwell I will climb but never will I forget that I took my first step because For a Bright Future believed in my ability to step-up. Thank you," said Angelica Gonzalez.

Brandon Staple from Longmont, Colorado has similar views on education as a means of creating better opportunities for the future. His hard work eventually paid off as Staple became one of 10 top students accepted directly out of high school into the BS/PhD Computational Medicine program at the University of Colorado. After graduating, he hopes to become a community-devoted computational medicine healthcare professional. He wants to be able to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to underprivileged families.

"I am excited and extremely grateful to the For A Bright Future Foundation for its prestigious scholarship award and for its empowering force to make my academic, professional, and community efforts a reality. In these challenging times, I am proud to say that For Bright Future is a unique organization that is standing out," said Staple. "We celebrate innovation in education, diversity, and community."

The Step Up Scholarship is a continuation of our family's commitment to giving people the support they need to reach their goals and build a future for themselves. Congratulations to Angelica and Brandon. We see their potential and we wish them much success in the pursuit of their dreams," said Susie Hernandez, FABF Board member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee.

This year the foundation received a record number of applications to review. We would like to thank Susie Hernandez, FABF Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee and our volunteers for serving on the scholarship selection committee.

We also would like to thank the operational team led by Gina Rogoto, marketing, and development Manager, for their incredible efforts to source candidates across the country and facilitate the process.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

For more information: https://www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/ or follow @FABrightFuture on Twitter and Instagram.

