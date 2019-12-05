Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future Awards Step Up Scholarship to Kaylinn Maddox of Grovetown, Georgia

The award is given to outstanding young people from single parent families to aid in their pursuit of higher education. Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization created to support the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged students through education, healthcare, the arts and youth leadership development. It aims to give young people resources and support so they can help address complex social issues within their communities.

"Our Foundation, For A Bright Future, is honored to help aspiring high performance youth ease the unique financial burden attached to higher education faced by a single-parent family. We are so happy for and proud of Kaylinn and her family on her outstanding accomplishments. I know she'll go on to do great things," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board of the Foundation.

Maddox graduated from Grovetown High School and has continued her education at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. She began volunteering with the Family Career and Community Leaders of America organization and her local Gay Straight Alliance during her freshman year of high school, and later helped organize a March for Our Lives rally and march. Her extensive community service work includes participation in local food, school supply and toy drives as well events supporting an inclusive environment for LGBTQ community members.

"Thanks to the graciousness of the Foundation, For A Bright Future, some of the weight of paying for college was lifted off my shoulders. I can't even begin to explain how thankful I am for everyone who made this possible. Everything this organization is, and will continue to be, is a blessing for those who sometimes need a little help, as well as a little hope," said Maddox.

"The Step Up Scholarship is a continuation of our family's commitment to helping others fulfill their goals for a better tomorrow. Our congratulations to Kaylinn and we wish her much success as she pursues her dreams," said Susie Hernandez, Chair of the Step Up Scholarship selection committee.

Louis Hernandez Jr. is a technology investor and executive, corporate board member, author and philanthropist. He is the CEO and founder of Black Dragon Capital, a minority-led private equity firm that makes growth investments in complex technical fields and industries disrupted by digitization, including content management, financial services, e-commerce, and sports and media.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future, formerly A Little Hope Foundation, is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization created to support the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged students through education, healthcare, the arts and youth leadership development. It helps provide the tools and capabilities young people need to fulfill their life purpose and become constructive members of the global community. For more information: https://www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/ or follow @FABFuture_ on Twitter.

