Louis Johnson Appointed as Executive Vice President of Gresham Smith's Land Planning Market

Award-Winning Landscape Architect to Lead Land Planning Market Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a top-ranked national architecture and engineering firm with more than $290 million in annual gross revenue, announced today that former Project Executive and Senior Landscape Architect, Louis Johnson, PLA, ASLA, has been selected as the Executive Vice President (EVP) of the firm's Land Planning market, which encompasses more than 50 professionals and projects across the country.

"We are proud to announce Louis' selection as our Land Planning market's EVP," said Gresham Smith CEO and Board Chair Rodney Chester. "Louis is both well-respected in the industry and well-regarded across our firm. In fact, he was named an owner of Gresham Smith just last year."

"I am honored to take on this position and lead the talented Land Planning team," said Johnson. "I am passionate about continuing to expand the market's portfolio and impact. Whether that's a high-performance infrastructure project or a public space, we will continue to partner with key stakeholders and communities to bring community-changing projects to life."

Previously, the Land Planning market had a combined EVP/Market Vice President (MVP) role. The firm recently split the two roles in order to capitalize on an increasingly broad range of opportunities to expand its client base while continuing to deliver exceptional project execution to existing clients. Jessica Lucyshyn, who had been serving in the combined role, will continue as MVP. "We've seen our land planning market grow under Jessica's leadership, and we're excited that she'll have the chance to focus even more so on our people, on delivering excellence to our clients, and on taking our practice to the next level," said Rodney Chester.

An award-winning Landscape Architect, Johnson brings 15 years of experience working across a variety of project types and scales, with a focus on urban design and planning as well as parks and public spaces. Recent projects include Town Branch Commons in Lexington and the Chattahoochee RiverLands in Atlanta.

Johnson has also served as President of the Kentucky Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA), is a past Midwest board member of the Congress for New Urbanism and has lectured as an adjunct instructor for the University of Kentucky's Department of Landscape Architecture. He has also spoken about urban issues and public design processes at numerous conferences.

Johnson earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Landscape Architecture from the University of Kentucky, and his Master of Science degree in Architecture/Urban Design from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He resides in Louisville, Kentucky.

