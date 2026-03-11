LOUISIANA FISH FRY INVITES FAMILIES BACK TO THE TABLE WITH NEW 30-MINUTE SEAFOOD BISQUE AND CAJUN JAMBALAYA

BATON ROUGE, La., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Louisiana Fish Fry , the Baton Rouge-born authority on authentic Cajun flavors, officially announces the dual launch of its Creamy Seafood Bisque Base and Cajun Jambalaya Seasoning Mix. These new additions provide bold, convenient solutions for home cooks to enjoy hearty classics made easy in just 30 minutes.

Cajun Jambalaya Seasoning Mix Creamy Seafood Bisque Base

As the gold standard for authentic Louisiana seasonings and entrée mixes, Louisiana Fish Fry developed these products to meet a growing consumer demand for quick, high-quality dinner solutions. Recent research shows that 80% of consumers prioritize quick and easy meals, especially for Monday-Thursday dinners, that take 30 minutes or less to prepare.

The new Creamy Seafood Bisque Base is designed for consumers seeking rich, velvety comfort food at home. It captures the complex flavors of slow-simmered stock and cream with a signature touch of Cajun spice. This versatile base allows families to prepare a flavorful, restaurant-quality bisque in under 30 minutes. Home cooks can easily customize the meal by adding proteins such as shrimp, crab, or crawfish. The bisque is a perfect one-pot meal that can also be adapted for a slow cooker, allowing the flavors to meld beautifully while you go about your day.

The brand's Cajun Jambalaya Seasoning Mix offers an authentic seasoning with broad consumer appeal. Developed to capture the core flavors of onions, peppers, and traditional spices, this mix is ideal for use in a crock pot, delivering a traditional, slow-cooked taste with minimal effort. Mix the seasoning with rice or pasta to create a hearty, savory base that perfectly complements chicken, sausage, or seafood.

"Whether it's a velvety bisque or a robust jambalaya, these dishes represent the very heart of Louisiana's culinary heritage," said cookbook author and Louisiana Fish Fry spokesperson, Poppy Tooker. "These new mixes completely demystify the cooking process, allowing anyone to bring the authentic flavor of a slow-simmered Louisiana meal to the table in a fraction of the time. It's about making those cherished 'hearty classics' accessible for even the busiest weeknight".

Both products are available now at retailers nationwide. Consumers can also find the full range of Louisiana Fish Fry products online at Amazon, Walmart, and at louisianafishfry.com . For more information, visit louisianafishfry.com or follow on Instagram at @lafishfry.

About Louisiana Fish Fry:

Louisiana Fish Fry is a leading manufacturer and distributor of Louisiana-inspired food products founded in 1982 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With origins rooted in a local seafood and produce market, the company has grown into a trusted national brand known for delivering bold, authentic Cajun-style flavors to kitchens across the country. Its product offerings include batters and coatings, seasonings, seafood boils, sauces, marinades, entrée mixes, and more. All products are proudly made in the USA, with operations based in Baton Rouge.

