LOUISIANA FISH FRY EXPANDS SEAFOOD BOIL LINEUP WITH TWO NEW SEASONINGS

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Louisiana Fish Fry, the leading brand in Cajun and Creole cooking products, officially announces the launch of two bold new additions to its seafood boil lineup: Louisiana Fish Fry Cajun Reserve Boil Seasoning and Louisiana Fish Fry Slammin' Spice Boil Booster. Together, these new seasonings give home cooks more ways than ever to customize their boils with Louisiana flavor.

A premium citrus-herb blend that transforms any seafood boil into a flavor-packed, visually craveable experience. A spice-packed Cajun boil booster for those who want to dial up the heat but not the sodium.

Louisiana Fish Fry Cajun Reserve Seafood Boil Seasoning is a premium citrus-herb blend designed to transform any seafood boil into a flavor-packed, craveable experience. Crafted with standout ingredients like orange oil, parsley flakes, and cracked bay leaf, the seasonings deliver bright citrus notes, warm herbal depth, and a layered spice profile with just the right amount of peppery heat.

For cooks who like to dial up the heat, Louisiana Fish Fry Slammin' Spice Boil Booster offers a spice-forward solution without increasing sodium. This salt-free blend combines red pepper, garlic, coriander, and natural lemon oil, layered with warm spices like clove, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.

"Seafood boils are all about bringing people together and letting flavor shine," said cookbook author and Louisiana Fish Fry spokesperson, Poppy Tooker. "With Cajun Reserve Seafood Boil and Slammin' Spice Boil Booster, we're giving cooks the tools to personalize their boils - whether that means a premium, beautifully balanced flavor right out of the bag or a customizable heat boost that doesn't rely on salt."

Louisiana Fish Fry's Cajun Reserve Seafood Boil & Slammin' Spice Boil Booster are now available at retailers nationwide. Consumers can purchase all Louisiana Fish Fry products at select retailers nationwide and online at Amazon, Walmart, and at https://www.louisianafishfry.com/.

For more information, visit https://www.louisianafishfry.com/ or follow on Instagram at @lafishfry.

About Louisiana Fish Fry:

Louisiana Fish Fry is a leading manufacturer and distributor of Louisiana-inspired food products founded in 1982 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With origins rooted in a local seafood and produce market, the company has grown into a trusted national brand known for delivering bold, authentic Cajun-style flavors to kitchens across the country. Its product offerings include batters and coatings, seasonings, seafood boils, sauces, marinades, entrée mixes, and more. All products are proudly made in the USA, with operations based in Baton Rouge.

