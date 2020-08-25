Louisiana's Coushatta Casino Resort Partners With Rush Street Interactive To Launch Social Gaming

KINDER, La., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive (RSI), the developer and supplier of a leading social gaming product, CASINO4FUN®, today announced the launch of a Social Casino & Social Sportsbook for Coushatta Casino Resort, operator of the largest casino resort in Louisiana. The Coushatta CASINO4FUN® site is powered by RSI's proprietary iGaming Platform. The new social site offers gaming enthusiasts a large and growing catalog of over 300 fun and engaging online slots, table games, and live dealer games, as well as the ability to use the platform's virtual economy to engage with a world-class sportsbook for free, all while offering Coushatta a digital platform for Customer Acquisition & Engagement.

"We are thrilled to offer our guests the popular amenity of online social gaming. We know COUSHATTA CASINO4FUN will create fun and excitement for our guests once they sign up to play," stated Scott Sirois, General Manager at Coushatta Casino Resort. "Our new website delivers social casino gaming excitement directly to our guests' fingertips––anytime, anywhere. With hundreds of casino games available on the website, some with the option of interacting with a live dealer, this brings us to a new level of guest service in the gaming industry," he concluded.

The RSI iGaming Platform powers Casino4Fun®, the same technology driving RSI's real money gaming sites, as well as in its omni-channel retail sportsbooks. The product has been built for the U.S. market from the perspective of a U.S. land-based casino operator.

"As more states move to legalize online casino and sports betting, forward-looking partners such as the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana are selecting Rush Street Interactive's CASINO4FUN® Social Casino product to position themselves early for success once online gaming is legalized in their state," said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive. "This partnership will provide them with a powerful marketing tool to increase their current casino customer engagement, reactivate lapsed players, and acquire new customers cost-efficiently."

RSI is currently live with CASINO4FUN® sites supplied to Rivers Casinos in New York, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, as well as a lottery focused partner. The success of the social gaming sites in those markets has attracted interest from commercial and tribal casino partners like the Coushatta Tribe that are looking to extend their gaming brands, cultivate & monetize their player databases, and increase return visitation to their properties.

"We are very appreciative and thank the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana for their vote of confidence in granting Rush Street Interactive the privilege to power their online Social Casino & Sportsbook in the Pelican State," said Schwartz. "We look forward to working together to build Coushatta Casino Resort's online database through strategic marketing & promotions, which will increase interest in its property, which in turn, we expect to help generate more revenues."

All CASINO4FUN® players must be at least 21 years old. The free sportsbook and casino games are available on all mobile devices, tablets, desktop and laptop computers. Registration is free and easy at http://www.ccrlafreeslots.com .

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012 by industry gaming veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. The Company launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORT

A runaway success since its opening in 1995, Coushatta Casino Resort is Louisiana's largest land-based gaming resort. Located 25 miles northeast of Lake Charles on US 165 (I-10 Exit 44) and five miles north of Kinder, the popular resort features over 2,000 slot machines and 65 table games, plus a 10-table live Poker Room, live Bingo, and off-track betting. Guests enjoy award-winning cuisine in a wide variety of dining options and restaurants: Cajun, Asian, and American restaurants including a steakhouse, coffee shop, sports bar, diner and several cafés. Two hotels provide the ultimate in luxurious accommodations; one is a smoke-free hotel. Red Shoes Park RV Resort offers 100 pads plus 100 fully-furnished chalets. Kids Quest, the supervised children's activity center, is available for children 6 weeks to 12 years of age, and Cyber Quest welcomes ages 12 and up. Koasati Pines at Coushatta, the 18-hole par-72 championship golf course, is the #1 casino golf course according to GolfAdvisor®, and is rated 4½ stars by Golf Digest® readers. Coushatta Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. Phone 1-800-584-7263 for more information, or access the website at www.ccrla.com.

