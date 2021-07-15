Loulou LOLLIPOP Launches Born To Be Wild: a New Collection of Silicone Tableware Featuring The Cutest Design on The Market

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canadian-based Loulou LOLLIPOP launches their newest category today, the cutest (and strongest suction) silicone tableware on the market. The Born To Be Wild collection is a fun line of practical tableware designed for little eaters from 4 months to about 5 years old. With thoughtful details, smart and ergonomic designs, Loulou LOLLIPOP's tableware makes mealtime fun and easy.

Born To Be Wild Bunny Set Born To Be Wild Alligator Set

Designed for little hands with great ambitions, the collection includes plates, bowls, cutlery, and more in seven adorable animal friends all made with premium buttery soft and safe food-grade silicone and quality materials. Our nontoxic silicone is sustainable; made from sand, an abundant natural resource.

Once suctioned to a surface, Loulou LOLLIPOP'S s plates and bowls offer one of the strongest suctions on the market. Unlike others, these can stick to any surface, including those with slight texture. Durable and unbreakable, they can stand up to everyday use and plates, bowls, and mats are dishwasher and microwave safe (except utensils).

Loulou LOLLIPOP's quality materials meet ASTM, CPSC, EN, AUS, and GB international safety standards and are always BPA, PVC, phthalates and lead free.

Tableware catalog available HERE.

MSRP range from $4-$17 USD

About Loulou LOLLIPOP

Loulou LOLLIPOP was founded by twin sisters Eleanor Lee and Angel Kho in 2015. Based in Vancouver, Canada, Loulou LOLLIPOP is a sustainable children's lifestyle brand that merges design and imagination, offering basic but sophisticated essentials for modern families. They are a family-run business that believes children deserve good designs and a better world. Since 2015 they've been combining playful, intuitive, and practical designs with ethical production. Inspired by their kids and the evolving needs of modern families. Loulou LOLLIPOP creations are made to be loved well and long-lasting. Loulou LOLLIPOP combines a timeless, feel-good aesthetic and memorable pops of color with an uncompromising commitment to safety and sustainability. Today, their teething toys and accessories, blankets, and other baby goods are sold at over 1000 stores in North America and major retailers like Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Pottery Barn Kids, Crate and Kids, Amazon, Target, and Buy Buy Baby.

Contact:

Sara Greulich

5165780541

[email protected]

SOURCE Loulou LOLLIPOP