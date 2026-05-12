Love & Honey Fried Chicken Enters New Era of Franchise Growth with 20-Unit Florida Development Deal

Premium Fried Chicken Brand Makes Its Entrance into the Sunshine Deal with Latest Agreement

PHILADELPHIA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Love & Honey Fried Chicken ("Love & Honey"), the premium fast-casual concept known for chef-driven fried chicken, heartfelt hospitality, and a loyal Philadelphia following, is kicking off its next chapter of franchise growth with the signing of a 20-unit development agreement in Florida. The agreement will bring Love & Honey to communities across Southeast Florida and south of Orlando.

Love & Honey Fried Chicken is kicking off its next chapter of franchise growth with the signing of a 20-unit development agreement in Florida.

A Strategic Growth Milestone for Love & Honey

Founded in Philadelphia, Love & Honey has built its reputation around premium, hand-dredged, freshly prepared fried chicken. In addition, scratch-made sauces, and a hospitality-driven experience are designed to make guests feel at home.

As the brand expands through franchising, its leadership team is focused on growing with operators who understand both the discipline of multi-unit development and the emotional connection that makes a restaurant brand resonate.

"This agreement represents exactly the kind of growth we envisioned for Love & Honey," said Laura Lyons, Co-Founder of Love & Honey Fried Chicken. "Bringing the brand to Florida is a meaningful step in our expansion, and we are excited to introduce more communities to our chef-driven fried chicken, heartfelt hospitality, and commitment to quality."

Why Florida, Why Now

Love & Honey sees strong demand for premium fast-casual concepts that combine convenience with food quality in Southeast Florida and the Orlando area. The key drivers behind the development strategy include:

Strong demand for quality fast-casual dining: Today's guests are looking for better ingredients, stronger hospitality, and more value in the fast-casual space.

Today's guests are looking for better ingredients, stronger hospitality, and more value in the fast-casual space. A differentiated chicken concept: Love & Honey offers a premium, chef-driven take on fried chicken with hand-dredged preparation, scratch-made sauces, and a focus on consistency.

Love & Honey offers a premium, chef-driven take on fried chicken with hand-dredged preparation, scratch-made sauces, and a focus on consistency. Community-first growth potential: The operators plan to bring the same local engagement mindset that has shaped their restaurant careers to each Love & Honey location.

Growing with the Right Franchise Partners

For Love & Honey, this agreement reflects the brand's larger franchise growth strategy: expand intentionally with operators who can preserve the integrity of the guest experience while bringing the concept to new communities.

The brand's positioning is rooted in quality, authenticity, and heartfelt hospitality. Its approach combines chef-driven culinary expertise with genuine care, modern restaurant operations, and belief that growth should strengthen relationships.

"Love & Honey was built on the idea that food can bring people together," said Geoff Goodman, President and Partner of Love & Honey. "As the brand grows, we want every new restaurant to carry that sentiment through genuine hospitality, consistent execution, and food that feels memorable from the first bite."

Love & Honey is actively looking to grow its fried chicken concept with experienced, multi-unit operators. To learn more about the franchise opportunity, visit: loveandhoneyfranchise.com.

About Love & Honey Fried Chicken

Love & Honey Fried Chicken is a premium fast-casual fried chicken concept founded in Philadelphia in 2017. Known for its hand-dredged, freshly prepared fried chicken, scratch-made sauces and heartfelt hospitality, Love & Honey combines chef-driven culinary expertise with a welcoming, community-focused guest experience. Rooted in quality, authenticity and genuine care, the brand is expanding through franchising with a focus on experienced operators who share its commitment to thoughtful growth and exceptional food.

Contact: Cole Koretos, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected], 847-331-1190

SOURCE Love & Honey Fried Chicken