LOVE & HONEY FRIED CHICKEN OPENS NEW SOUTH PHILLY LOCATION ON EAST PASSYUNK

Philadelphia-born premium fried chicken brand continues expansion with new South Philly restaurant opening May 20

PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Love & Honey Fried Chicken, the Philadelphia-born premium fast-casual fried chicken brand known for its hand-dredged chicken, thoughtful preparation, and hospitality-focused experience, is opening its newest location in South Philadelphia at 1523 East Passyunk Avenue.

The restaurant will officially open on May 20, with a Grand Opening Celebration announcement coming soon.

Founded in 2017 by Laura and Todd Lyons, Love & Honey Fried Chicken has built a loyal following through its commitment to quality, consistency, and attention to detail. Every order reflects the brand's commitment to quality and attention to detail, featuring hand-dredged chicken fried in small batches, house-made sauces, comforting sides, and signature desserts like the brand's well-known banana pudding.

The South Philly location marks another important step in the brand's continued growth throughout the Philadelphia region and beyond.

"We're incredibly excited to bring Love & Honey to South Philly," said Nafee Hossain, franchise owner of the new location. "East Passyunk has such a strong food culture and neighborhood energy, and we're proud to become part of the community. We believe people can taste the difference when food is prepared with care and consistency, and we can't wait to share that experience with our guests."

"South Philly has one of the strongest food communities anywhere, and opening on East Passyunk is incredibly meaningful for us as a Philadelphia-founded brand," said Laura and Todd Lyons, founders of Love & Honey Fried Chicken. "From day one, our goal has been to create a restaurant built around quality, hospitality, and comfort food people genuinely crave. We're excited to continue growing while staying true to what made people fall in love with the brand in the first place."

Unlike traditional fast food concepts, Love & Honey positions itself as a premium fast-casual restaurant rooted in culinary expertise and genuine hospitality. The menu focuses on elevated comfort food made with attention to detail, from its buttermilk fried chicken to its thoughtfully crafted sides and sauces.

Guests will be able to order pickup and delivery from the South Philly location, with limited standing room available inside the small space.

ABOUT LOVE & HONEY FRIED CHICKEN

Founded in Philadelphia in 2017 by Laura and Todd Lyons, Love & Honey Fried Chicken combines culinary expertise with a passion for genuine hospitality. Known for its hand-dredged fried chicken, house-made sauces, and comforting sides and desserts, the brand has become a standout in the premium fast-casual space. Love & Honey Fried Chicken continues to expand while staying committed to quality, consistency, and its tagline of "Lots of Love, Little Bit of Honey™."

For more information, visit www.loveandhoneyfriedchicken.com or follow us on:

SOURCE Love & Honey Fried Chicken