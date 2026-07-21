Love & Honey Fried Chicken Targets Pennsylvania for Statewide Franchise Expansion Following South Philly Opening

Philadelphia-Born Fast-Casual Brand Eyes Growth Across Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Other Key Markets

PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Love & Honey Fried Chicken ("Love & Honey"), the premium fast-casual concept known for chef-driven fried chicken, heartfelt hospitality, and a loyal Philadelphia following, is targeting other parts throughout Pennsylvania for franchise expansion.

Building on its established presence in Philadelphia and the surrounding area, Love & Honey is seeking experienced operators to help strengthen the brand's footprint throughout its home state. The growth strategy includes additional development across Greater Philadelphia as well as expansion into Pittsburgh and other key Pennsylvania markets.

Statewide Franchise Opportunities

Love & Honey sees potential in both major metropolitan areas and growing regional communities where guests are looking for distinctive fast-casual dining options that combine convenience with elevated food quality and genuine hospitality. Priority growth markets for the brand include:

Greater Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs

Pittsburgh

Harrisburg

Lancaster and York

Scranton and Wilkes-Barre

"Pennsylvania is where Love & Honey began, and it will always be an important part of our story," said Laura Lyons, Co-Founder and CEO of Love & Honey Fried Chicken. "We have seen the connection guests have formed with the brand in Philadelphia, and we believe there is significant opportunity to bring that same quality, warmth, and sense of community to more cities across the state."

A Differentiated Fast-Casual Concept

Love & Honey offers a chef-driven approach to a familiar and highly popular category. Its menu is centered on hand-dredged fried chicken prepared fresh, complemented by scratch-made sauces and sides designed to deliver a memorable experience. The brand's positioning is rooted in quality, authenticity, and heartfelt hospitality. As Love & Honey grows, its leadership team is focused on partnering with experienced operators who can maintain that identity while building strong connections within their local communities.

"We are looking for franchise partners who understand that successful growth is about more than opening restaurants," said Geoff Goodman, President of Love & Honey Fried Chicken. "It is about delivering consistently great food, creating an experience that makes people feel welcome, and becoming a meaningful part of the community. Pennsylvania provides a strong foundation for operators who want to grow with a differentiated concept in a proven restaurant category."

Growing with the Right Franchise Partners

The Pennsylvania expansion is part of Love & Honey's broader franchise growth strategy, which prioritizes thoughtful development with experienced single- and multi-unit operators who share the brand's commitment to quality and hospitality. The statewide push follows Love & Honey's recent opening in South Philadelphia, as well as a 20-unit development agreement in Florida, which will introduce the brand to communities across Southeast Florida and areas south of Orlando.

Love & Honey is actively looking to grow its fried chicken concept with experienced, multi-unit operators. To learn more about the franchise opportunity, visit: loveandhoneyfranchise.com.

About Love & Honey Fried Chicken

Love & Honey Fried Chicken is a premium fast-casual fried chicken concept founded in Philadelphia in 2017. Known for its hand-dredged, freshly prepared fried chicken, scratch-made sauces and heartfelt hospitality, Love & Honey combines chef-driven culinary expertise with a welcoming, community-focused guest experience. Rooted in quality, authenticity and genuine care, the brand is expanding through franchising with a focus on experienced operators who share its commitment to thoughtful growth and exceptional food.

Contact: Cole Koretos, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected], 847-331-1190

SOURCE Love & Honey Fried Chicken