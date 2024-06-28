Love by Britto High-End Specialty Restaurant Officially Opens Onboard New Sun Princess

Creative Fusion from Art Icon Romero Britto and Culinary Master Rudi Sodamin Blends Exquisitely for Sensational Dining Experience

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises' newest culinary gem – Love by Britto - has officially opened aboard Sun Princess, and guests are savoring every moment of the creative fusion in this first-of-its-kind collaboration between art icon Romero Britto and culinary master Rudi Sodamin.

Love by Britto presents a sensational dining experience where the iconic artistry of Britto blends with the culinary genius of Sodamin to create a feast for both the eyes and the palate with a delectable seven-course, prix fixe menu. Images can be downloaded here.

"The art of Romero Britto makes people happy with his unique expression of the universal language of love and his creative inspiration blends with my culinary passion to deliver a high-end, meticulously curated menu that guests full of memories overflowing with love was a transformative experience," said Rudi Sodamin, head of culinary arts for Princess Cruises. "We're both proud to see Love by Britto come to life with Sun Princess guests celebrating this exclusive dining event, showcasing the harmony between food, art and love."

Located on deck 17 aft, guests enter the intimate 68-seat venue featuring an exquisite display of the artist's familiar and joyful designs against the restaurant backdrop designed to immerse couples in a world of vivid colors, bold patterns and heartfelt emotions, creating an ambiance with extraordinary, engaging service topped off with breathtakingly romantic ocean views.

The seven-course dining experience begins with intoxicating aphrodisiacs like Oysters with Lemongrass Kafir, Mirin and Gold Flakes.

Entrees feature creative heart-shaped presentations and include savory Tuna & Avocado, Pomegranate, Togarashi; Cappuccino of Wild Mushroom soup; Salad of Beets, Figs and Goat Cheese; Granita of Pink Champagne and Rose Petals; Tail of Lobster Thermidor; and Succulent Beef Tenderloin and Truffle Jus. In true Love Boat style, dessert features a heart-shaped Chocolate Lava Cake, Fresh Berries & Raspberry Cream, plus Petits Fours.

Additional special touches include vibrant dinnerware featuring Britto's art, heart-folded napkins and even cutlery with heart-shaped cut outs. Love by Britto carries a cover charge of $79 per person and can be booked pre-cruise in the Princess app.

Specialty cocktails and an extensive wine list were thoughtfully crafted and selected to complement the menu and are available à la carte. Seven newly crafted, love-themed cocktails were created with offerings including:

Strawberry Love Potion – Tequila Rose , Disaronno Amaretto, Chambord, Strawberries

– , Disaronno Amaretto, Chambord, Strawberries Expresso My Love – Jameson, OM Chocolate Liqueur, Disaronno Amaretto, Demerara, Chocolate Bitters, Espresso

– Jameson, OM Chocolate Liqueur, Disaronno Amaretto, Demerara, Chocolate Bitters, Espresso Britto Coupe – Grey Goose Strawberry and Lemongrass, Aperol, Cointreau, Lime, Strawberries

More About Romero Britto

Considered the most licensed artist in history, Britto is the founder of the Happy Art Movement and has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, his work has been exhibited in the most prestigious galleries and museums in over 120 countries. He also has created innumerous public and private art installations, not to mention the largest in the history of London's Hyde Park. He did the opening of the Super Bowl XLI in collaboration with the Cirque Du Soleil, was the official artist for the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa, ambassador to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil, honorary torch bearer and ambassador for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

More About Sun Princess

The new 177,882-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess is the next level Love Boat from the world's most iconic cruise brand. A true engineering marvel, Sun Princess debuted in early 2024, and currently is sailing a series of Mediterranean voyages before debuting in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., in October for the ship's first Caribbean season.

Sun Princess serves up 30 inviting restaurant and bar venues with an unprecedented collection of celebrity collaborators, the finest ingredients and culinary experiences creating the greatest foodie destination at sea. In addition to Love by Britto, specialty and high-end dining experiences include:

Spellbound by Magic Castle : Blending the captivating world of magic with the art of culinary and mixology to create an extraordinary, innovative and immersive dining experience, steeped in magic and adventure.

: Blending the captivating world of magic with the art of culinary and mixology to create an extraordinary, innovative and immersive dining experience, steeped in magic and adventure. Makoto Ocean : Reshaping traditional sushi with a creative approach, the Master of Edomae-style sushi, Chef Makoto Okuwa brings his 25 years of experience with a new concept crafting playful, exquisitely presented dishes paying tribute to Japanese traditions.

: Reshaping traditional sushi with a creative approach, the Master of Edomae-style sushi, Chef brings his 25 years of experience with a new concept crafting playful, exquisitely presented dishes paying tribute to Japanese traditions. The Butcher's Block by Dario : A new specialty pop-up restaurant from the world's most famous butcher Dario Cecchini , guests enjoy perfectly prepared beef and steak, including Cecchini's signature cuts.

: A new specialty pop-up restaurant from the world's most famous butcher , guests enjoy perfectly prepared beef and steak, including Cecchini's signature cuts. The Catch by Rudi: An exceptional dinner concept from renowned Chef Rudi Sodamin showcasing delectable treasures from the sea.

An exceptional dinner concept from renowned Chef showcasing delectable treasures from the sea. Good Spirits at Sea with Rob Floyd : Destination-inspired, one-of-a-kind cocktail creations from celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd .

Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean and can be booked through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

