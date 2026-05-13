Love Has No Labels Debuts New PSA Inspiring Connection in a Time When Americans Say it is Needed Most

Emmy-winning campaign uses real stories to highlight how connection is not rare, it's innate, when we choose to lead with empathy and focus on our shared humanity

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Has No Labels, an Emmy Award-winning campaign from the Ad Council, is launching a new creative suite, including public service advertisements (PSAs), that recenters a fundamental truth: what makes us different will never change what makes us human.

91% of Americans agree that a lack of respect and courtesy is a growing problem in the United States, and 84% believe that people used to treat one another with more respect than they do today. Against this backdrop, Love Has No Labels' new creative "What Makes Us Human," turns attention to authentic, real-world moments of connection. The new PSAs capture people celebrating, comforting, supporting and protecting one another without hesitation and despite perceived differences, encouraging everyone to practice intentional acts of kindness and respect.

"At a time when so many people are carrying a quiet sense of isolation, this campaign reminds us of a simple truth — we are innately connected as human beings, with a deeply-rooted instinct to connect with one another," said Heidi Arthur, chief campaigns and programs officer at the Ad Council. "Those moments of connection haven't disappeared; they live within each of us. And when we choose kindness, even in the smallest ways, we create meaningful connections rooted in our shared experiences and humanity."

Developed pro bono by R/GA, the PSAs leverage found footage and are set to FACESOUL's song "Love," reinforcing through social proof that our propensity for human connection isn't rare, it's innate. These real, unstaged moments - often between individuals who have no prior relationship - quietly reaffirm our shared humanity. The work also incorporates Love Has No Labels' iconic dashed square as a visual lens, framing these moments – a high five, a dance, a kind gesture – where a shared experience and shared humanity mattered more than any perceived differences.

"Love Has No Labels has always been about challenging the assumptions that separate us. With this film, we wanted to show that even in a divided world, there are still powerful, everyday moments where humanity rises above and we are reminded of what connects us," said Peter Toutant, creative director at R/GA.

The campaign continues Love Has No Labels' more than decade-long mission to promote empathy and understanding for all Americans. The campaign will appear nationwide across donated advertising time and space from the media industry, while also reaching audiences through trusted messengers, media and data partnerships with TikTok, Datonics and iHeartMedia.

Since the campaign's launch in March 2015, its PSAs have exceeded 462 million online views and LoveHasNoLabels.com has had more than 36 million unique visitors.

Visit LoveHasNoLabels.com and join the campaign's social communities on Instagram, Facebook and to learn more.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change. For more than 80 years, the nonprofit organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

About R/GA

R/GA is a global, independent creative innovation company, with teams across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions. We harness design and technology to create intelligent brand systems that help businesses get ahead. For more information, please visit rga.com.

SOURCE The Ad Council