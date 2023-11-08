Lovell and MedRhythms Partner to Provide Access to InTandem™ for Veterans and Military Personnel with a Walking Impairment Due to a Stroke

InTandem is an evidence-based gait rehabilitation device designed to be used by a stroke survivor in their home environment to improve walking and ambulation.

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovell Government Services and MedRhythms, Inc. announced their partnership establishing access to InTandem for Veterans and military personnel living with chronic stroke walking impairment. InTandem is a novel device that clinicians involved in stroke rehabilitation can prescribe to their patients to improve their walking and ambulation following a stroke.

Over 80,000 Veterans have experienced at least one stroke. Stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability including impairments to walking ability. Recent research shows the potential for continued recovery in the chronic phases of stroke. Interventions, such as InTandem, that can be prescribed for patients to use independently in their homes (including retirement homes and domiciliary care), are an effective answer to create access to this much-needed rehabilitation care.

Lovell Government Services will serve as InTandem's Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor, providing access to all government organizations and Federal healthcare systems, including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and Indian Health Services (IHS). InTandem is listed on the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and GSA Advantage federal contracts. Listing products with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process and assists government agencies in meeting their SDVOSB procurement goals.

"We are a proud partner of Lovell and as such be able to serve those who served our country by providing access to InTandem," said Barbara Heikens, VP of Commercial at MedRhythms.

"MedRhythms' InTandem is a perfect fit for Federal Healthcare. It allows patients who have survived stroke to regain their quality of life, in a way that is engaging and enriching, all from the comfort of their home or domiciliary. Lovell is very honored to offer InTandem on our catalogs," Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), CEO, Lovell Government Services.

To learn more about InTandem visit: https://intandemrx.com

InTandem and MedRhythms at VA Small Business Industry Days

The MedRhythms team will be at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center on Thursday, November 9th, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. Visit the atrium to learn more about InTandem.

About Lovell Government Services

Lovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.

Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

About MedRhythms

MedRhythms is pioneering the development of next-generation neurotherapeutics designed to improve walking, mobility and related functional outcomes via a proprietary, patented technology platform. The company's platform combines sensors, software, and music with advanced neuroscience to target neural circuitry. The company is developing a pipeline of products across a range of neurological conditions, including stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. In 2020, the company's product for chronic stroke walking deficits received Breakthrough Device Designation, and in 2021 the company partnered with Universal Music Group and raised a Series B financing round in 2021 led by Morningside Ventures and Advantage Capital. MedRhythms is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

For more information, visit www.medrhythms.com.

MedRhythms and InTandem are trademarks of MedRhythms, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

