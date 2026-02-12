Lovesac and Summer House Star Amanda Batula Launch [SIT]UATIONSHIP Hotline to Help People Break Up with Their Couches

Reality star partners with furniture brand on playful Valentine's Day campaign encouraging people to ditch fleeting relationships in favor of those that last – starting with their couch

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) and Summer House star Amanda Batula are teaming up to tackle a relationship problem most people don't talk about: settling for furniture that doesn't serve them. In "[SIT]UATIONSHIP," a new campaign from Lovesac, Batula playfully calls on people to end their [SIT]UATIONSHIPS with couches that simply aren't serving them anymore, in favor of a relationship that actually goes the distance—a Lovesac couch that's built to last, designed to evolve, and here for life.

A play on today's dating culture, in which half of Americans ages 18-34 have found themselves in a "situationship" (Source: YouGov, January 2024), the campaign flips the script on the term, underscoring that people likewise stick it out with their couches, not because they love them, but because it's easy and "good enough."

"As I step into this new chapter and start designing my new space, I'm being really intentional about everything I bring into it," said Batula. "I'm done settling for things that are just 'good enough,' whether that's furniture or anything else in life. I want pieces that feel high-quality, comfortable, and built to last, and that's exactly what I found with Lovesac. If you're still in a [SIT]UATIONSHIP with your old couch, consider this your sign to finally upgrade."

As part of the campaign, Amanda and Lovesac are launching the Lovesac [SIT]UATIONSHIP Hotline, inviting people to call and share their own couch [SIT]UATIONSHIP stories for a chance to win a new Lovesac couch. From February 12 through February 22, callers can dial 1-866-SOFA-SZN and leave a message for Batula.

"Too many people settle for a couch that's just 'good enough,' and over time breaks down further. At Lovesac, we obsess over the details from comfort to construction, so customers don't have to compromise," said Shawn Nelson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lovesac. "Our couches are designed for life, built to evolve with you, and made to deliver real comfort for decades. Once you experience comfy, durable, Lovesac-level quality, there's no reason to settle for a [SIT]UATIONSHIP with your old couch."

For full terms and conditions of the Lovesac [SIT]UATIONSHIP Hotline, please visit https://www.lovesac.com/giveaway-terms-and-conditions.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, the Sactionals Reclining seat, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, the PillowSac Chair, an immersive surround sound home theater system called StealthTech, and an innovative sofa seating solution called Snugg™. As a recipient of Repreve's 8th Annual Champions of Sustainability Award and Edison Awards' 38th Annual Best New Product Awards for Sustainable Consumer Products, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility and design patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at lovesac.com, supported by a physical retail presence in the form of Lovesac branded showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. LOVESAC, CITYSAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, PILLOWSAC, SACTIONALS, SAC, STEALTHTECH, and THE WORLD'S MOST COMFORTABLE SEAT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

