Lovesac Announces New Angled Side Combining Style, Flexibility, and Total Comfort

The Lovesac Company

14 Aug, 2023

Modern silhouettes bring increased versatility and choices to Sactionals platform for U.S. customers

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lovesac Company, a sustainable furniture and technology brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch, today unveiled a new product line to strategically expand the Sactionals portfolio. Designed with a modern aesthetic defined by crisp edges and an angular silhouette, Angled Sides combine style, flexibility, and Total Comfort, so customers can have it all at home. Through the brand's Designed For Life approach, the introduction of Angled Sides is just one of the new products being brought to market that will enable consumers to style and adapt their Lovesac Sactionals platform in ways they never could before.

Lovesac Angled Sides for Sactionals, The World’s Most Adaptable Couch.
Developed with the same base dimensions and geometric modularity of the brand's current Sactionals Sides, Angled Sides will function as both an arm and a back of the couch and can be used interchangeably with Standard Sides and Roll Arm Sides for endless configuration combinations. Current Sactionals owners can seamlessly add Angled Sides to an existing configuration, giving them a completely new look without the expected investment for a brand-new couch.

Intentionally curated with versatility at the forefront, using Angled Side as couch backs provide a 15.8-degree angle, just enough to feel a slight, comfortable recline while in the seated position without sacrificing support, which neatly contours to your body. As arms, Angled Sides prop you up in the perfect position while offering similar reclining comfort, and paired with the Angled Side Pillow, which is thoughtfully designed to fit perfectly with any Standard or Angled Side.

"Going into our 25th Anniversary year, we knew we needed to show up for and engage with Lovesac customers in an impactful way," said Shawn Nelson, Lovesac Founder and CEO. "As promised, we continue to 'Rewrite the Rules of Comfort' with the launch of Angled Sides, adding even more style and comfort customization options for our Sactionals customers. We understand what design-minded consumers are looking for today and wanted to provide them with a new look that felt different without sacrificing core product benefits that set Lovesac apart: rearrangeable, replaceable, expandable, and changeable. We look forward to continuing to challenge traditional definitions of comfort through exceptional home products for the years to come."

Paired with the new Angled Sides and all existing styles are Lovesac accessories, including the Sactionals Coaster and Drink Holder, created to make movie night at home more convenient. Angled Side Covers are available in all of the brand's 200+ washable and changeable quick ship and custom fabric offerings. As with all Sactionals products, Angled Side + Pillow configurations can support StealthTech™ Sound + Charge, invisible surround sound from Harmon Kardon, now with Satellite Subwoofers for expanded bass and sound capabilities.

New Angled Side Sactionals options are now available for purchase in Lovesac showrooms and online at lovesac.com. To find the closest Lovesac showroom to you, visit the brand's Showroom Locator. To learn more about how Lovesac has innovated the home space for 25 years and counting, visit  www.lovesac.com/25th-anniversary-event.

About The Lovesac Company
Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:  LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech™ Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 6th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of owned showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers including Best Buy. LOVESAC, SACTIONALS, SAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, THE WORLD'S MOST ADAPTABLE COUCH, SIDE AND TOTAL COMFORT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

