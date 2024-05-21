Lovesac Announces New PillowSac Accent Chair Combining Cloud-Like Comfort and Sophisticated Style

In addition to selecting from 150+ machine-washable, changeable Covers, customers will be able to customize their Accent Chair in the form of hardware finishes and strap options. Hardware is available in brushed brass, gunmetal grey, or brushed nickel, and straps in black or tan webbing. Existing PillowSac owners can seamlessly integrate the Blonde Oak Frame for added functionality, allowing them to experience their Sac in a whole new way.

"Lovesac products allow customers to truly reimagine their living room, and with the launch of the PillowSac Accent Chair, we hope to further empower creativity," said Lovesac CEO and Founder Shawn Nelson. "This new Accent Chair pays homage to an original Lovesac product and gives it a fresh platform to align with the needs of today's consumer craving comfort without sacrificing style."

In alignment with the brand's Designed For Life philosophy, the introduction of the PillowSac Accent Chair is yet another innovation that will empower customers to customize their comfort without compromising style. Both durable and stylish, the Accent Chair can evolve as customer preferences do – a unique, defining feature of all Lovesac products. Beginning today, the Chair Frame is available to purchase online and in Lovesac showrooms, starting at $675.

For more information on the new Lovesac PillowSac Accent Chair, visit https://www.lovesac.com/pillowsac-accent-chair. To find the closest Lovesac showroom to you, visit the Showroom Locator.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 6th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of owned showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers including Best Buy. LOVESAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, SACTIONALS, SAC, STEALTHTECH, and THE WORLD'S MOST COMFORTABLE SEAT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

