Lovesac Enlists Celebrity Superfans to Celebrate 25 Years of Rewriting the Rules of Comfort

The 25th Anniversary campaign video featuring Lovesac Founder and CEO Shawn D. Nelson, alongside four integral talent partners, aims to celebrate the past, present and future innovation Lovesac has achieved through personalized narratives highlighting how each individual has transformed their home space by utilizing Lovesac product and technology. Tapping into how Total Comfort can be something truly individual and adaptable, Lovesac customers, Travis Barker, Brandy, Shaun White and Haley Lu Richardson, each demonstrate how they continue to Rewrite the Rules of Comfort™ by incorporating Lovesac product and brand ethos into their coveted spaces in unique ways.

Each campaign vignette is centered around the "rules" that Lovesac has helped customers rewrite, some of which include Washable Covers, Modular and Replaceable Pieces, Expandable Configurations, Immersive Surround Sound and Cloud-Like Comfort. In the 25 years since the brand's inception, Lovesac has broken the rules to ensure consumers have the option to invest in products that are Designed for Life – a couch that can grow and expand with life's milestones, change styles with new seasons or trends, and play the family's favorite movie through completely invisible surround sound.

"Whether I'm in the recording studio or in my family room, Lovesac StealthTech Sound + Charge puts every other sound system to shame," said Brandy. "You really do need to experience the Lovesac products to know how they can enhance your own home spaces."

Talent was selected based on their experiences with Lovesac product and their ability to tap into how these rules apply to their own home style. Brandy highlights the benefit of having StealthTech surround sound in her recording studio and Shaun White shows first-hand the cloud-like comfort you can enjoy when diving into a Sac pit. "Total Comfort is extremely important to athletes preparing for or recovering from competition. I head straight to my Lovesac Sac when I need a minute of relaxation," said White.

Haley Lu Richardson taps into pet owner needs by focusing on the ease in which you can change Covers. "My parents had a Lovesac couch before me and wouldn't shut up about how you can clean the covers, change it around and how generally cool they are. And now I won't shut up about how cool they are. Neither will my cat Darbin," said Haley Lu Richardson. Within campaign creative, each talent authentically showcases how Lovesac has helped them personalize comfort by challenging the traditional rules of furniture and home decor.

"This anniversary represents a huge milestone for Lovesac, as it not only pays homage to past achievements, but celebrates the next chapter for the brand," said Nelson. "Lovesac has been an undisputed disruptor in the furniture category for the past 25 years by challenging traditional definitions of comfort and allowing for a completely personalized experience – one rooted in innovation and versatility. We constantly hear from our customers that Lovesac products have helped them redefine what it means to be comfortable at home with family and friends, and through this campaign we wanted to highlight just a few of those narratives."

The rules featured within the campaign will come to life during a live event in New York City's Lower East Side on May 18, 2023. Throughout the consumer-facing activation, guests will have an opportunity to physically experience the 25 years of innovation Lovesac celebrates today, honing in on the rules of comfort the brand continues to rewrite. Consumers will be able to join in on the fun through interactive and unique touch points that showcase the campaign elements as well as the Lovesac brand evolution. The event will include a musical performance by Travis Barker and a special guest.

In addition to the celebrity campaign, Lovesac will reveal 25 exclusive, limited edition Anniversary Sacs which will feature Swarovski crystals to symbolize the brand's silver anniversary year. Each MovieSac and Squattoman Cover will feature approximately 25,000 Swarovski crystals, a one-of-a-kind logo timeline on the back showcasing where the brand started and where it's come, and a personal signature from Nelson. Lovesac 25th Anniversary Sacs with Swarovski crystals will be featured in the brand's New York City Columbus Avenue location for one month, and as of today, the product will be available for purchase on https://www.lovesac.com/25th-anniversary-swarovski.html.

Consumers can take part in the 25th celebration by posting on social media how Lovesac products have helped them rewrite the rules of comfort in their own lives, or by visiting www.lovesac.com/25th-anniversary-sweepstakes. The Lovesac for Life Sweepstakes will run from May 23, 2023, through June 30, 2023, during which one entrant will win the prize of Lovesac for Life.

To bring things full circle, Nelson today announced a new podcast entitled, Let Me Save You 25 Years. The series, coming soon to the Apple App Store, will feature celebrity guests including Sara Blakely, founder and creator of Spanx. Each episode will focus on the lessons Nelson has learned along the way as an entrepreneur. "I hope this podcast will help the next generation of self-starters cut through the clutter and challenges I have learned from over the past 25 years at Lovesac," said Nelson.

To learn more about Lovesac's 25th celebration, visit www.lovesac.com/25th-anniversary-event. For additional information on Lovesac, visit lovesac.com, and to find the closest Lovesac showroom to you visit the Showroom Locator.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 6th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of our own showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. LOVESAC, SACTIONALS, SAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, THE WORLD'S MOST ADAPTABLE COUCH, MOVIESAC, SQUATTOMAN AND TOTAL COMFORT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

About The Lovesac for Life Sweepstakes

Lovesac For Life will be fulfilled as $10,000 credit to use for a Lovesac Sactional + $20,000 credit that can be used to upgrade and evolve your Sactional and Lovesac set up for the next 30 years. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to the 50 U.S. (D.C.) 18+ (19 + for residents of NE & AL). Ends 6/30/23. For Official Rules, including odds, entry by mail or posting & prize details, visit http://www.lovesac.com/25th-anniversary-sweepstakes. Void where prohibited.

