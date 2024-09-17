Lovesac Introduces AnyTable, the First Fully Customizable Table Solution Designed to Transform Your Living Space

The AnyTable provides the Lovesac Sactionals customer with a completely new way to enhance and customize their space for their unique lifestyle. With three stylish finishes, including Dark Brown, Weathered Grey and Blonde, AnyTable can integrate into any Sactionals setup to perfectly complement your design aesthetic.

The Lovesac AnyTable brings the adaptability of Sactionals to a table. Completely customizable, it can easily fit into the couch as an in-line table, an end table or be used on its own as a coffee table. Customers can utilize their AnyTable in ways that make sense for their needs – as a storage solution for blankets, toys and electronics or as a secure tabletop for casual dinners in the living room. The possibilities are endless.

Featuring style, functionality, hidden storage and a reverse-compatible design, the goal with AnyTable is to make life a bit easier.

"At Lovesac, we invent product platforms and ecosystems that deliver benefits beyond category norms," said Lovesac Founder and CEO Shawn Nelson. "With the addition of the AnyTable, we are excited to offer our customers a new way to build the living room of their dreams. All our product platforms are built to last and designed to evolve. This unique versatility lets us innovate in ways our customers want."

Launching alongside the AnyTable is a refreshed set of Sactionals Accessories that allow consumers to further transform their living space to their liking. Consisting of Sactionals Drink Holders, Sactionals Trays, and Sactionals Coasters, the accessories line is now updated with matching finishes to AnyTable, a sleeker design and enhanced functionality, offering more innovative solutions for the Sactionals owner.

Lovesac AnyTable can be purchased independently or as an add-on to any Sactionals order.

Key Features:

Seamless integration with Sactionals

Customizable storage solutions

Adaptable to meet your changing needs

Combine AnyTables to suit your setup

3 wood finish options

Lovesac's innovation continues this fall with the unveiling of the brand new StealthTech Charge Side technology. Taking the invisible wireless charging capabilities offered through the StealthTech Sound + Charge System and creating individually sold Sactionals Sides, StealthTech Charge Side is a smart solution inspired by Lovesac customer feedback, perfect for those who want to add multiple charging stations to their configuration or add a single Charge Side to a Sactionals setup without requiring a more robust StealthTech Sound + Charge upgrade.

For more information on new Lovesac products, including AnyTable and Charge Side, visit www.lovesac.com/learn-about-anytable,To find the closest Lovesac showroom to you, visit the Showroom Locator .

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System, and the most recently launched PillowSac Accent Chair, a first of its kind accent chair for the living room. As a recipient of Repreve's 7th Annual Champions of Sustainability Award, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com/, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of our own showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. LOVESAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, SACTIONALS, SAC, STEALTHTECH, and THE WORLD'S MOST COMFORTABLE SEAT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Contact Lovesac:

Nate Zubal, PR & Project Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lovesac Company