Lovesac Introduces Sactionals Reclining Seat: The World's Most Innovative Power Recliner

The Reclining Seat, like all Sactionals innovations, allows customers to continue to customize both new and existing Sactionals setups, whether purchased yesterday, a year ago or a decade prior. Designed with stealth functionality in mind, the Sactionals Reclining Seat maintains the modern appearance of Sactionals while offering a fully integrated reclining mechanism that remains invisible when not in use. Unlike traditional recliners that are limited to specific spots within a couch or sectional, the Sactionals Reclining Seat can be positioned virtually anywhere in a configuration, including in the middle, at the end, or even side-by-side. Customers can also transform a single Reclining Seat to either Deep or Standard seating depths to optimize comfort and style – a customization component unique to Lovesac. In fact, Sactionals owners can now create a couch with as many Reclining Seats as they want – further solidifying the promise that every seat within Sactionals is the best seat in the house.

"At Lovesac, our customers expect innovation that works behind the scenes and breaks the rules of traditional furniture. The Sactionals Reclining Seat delivers," said Shawn Nelson, Founder & CEO at Lovesac. "Just like the StealthTech Sound + Charge System, the Reclining Seat delivers all the benefits of advanced technology while keeping it elegantly hidden, operating smoothly and silently. It's the perfect marriage of form and function, offering the comfort of a recliner without disrupting the clean, contemporary aesthetic of Sactionals."

In addition to its modular flexibility, the Reclining Seat's wall-hugging recline capabilities allow it to fully recline when positioned right up against a wall – unlike traditional reclining chairs and couches that require some clearance to recline – making it ideal for smaller living spaces. Backed by a lifetime guarantee on the frame the Reclining Seat ensures long-lasting satisfaction.

In line with the celebrated Sactionals experience, the Reclining Seat offers fully customizable and changeable styles. Customers can choose between preferred Seat depths, arm and back styles, along with 150+ washable, changeable, and customizable Covers, allowing them to update up their Sactionals at any time, for life.

The Sactionals Reclining Seat will be available for purchase starting November 20, 2024. For more information, visit www.lovesac.com . To find the closest Lovesac showroom to you, visit the Showroom Locator .

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE ) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System, and the most recently launched PillowSacTM Accent Chair, a first of its kind accent chair for the living room. As a recipient of Repreve's 7th Annual Champions of Sustainability Award, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com/ , supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of our own showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. LOVESAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, SACTIONALS, SAC, SEAT, and STEALTHTECH are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

