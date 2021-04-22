Lovevery Announces Climate Action Strategy On Earth Day

By 2023: Ensure everything we make has the longest life possible—and create a second-hand marketplace for our subscribers—so it can be passed on to another family or made complete again. By 2025: 90% of the materials used in our products and packaging are made from renewable, biobased, or recycled materials that are verified by third parties. By 2030: Achieve net zero carbon in every possible part of our supply chain (and truly understand what that means). Ongoing: Inspire others to join us in asking questions, learning, and taking action.

"I can think of no greater obstacle that future generations face than what's at stake right now with our home planet," said Jessica Rolph, Lovevery Cofounder & CEO. "Through The Lovevery Commitment, we are taking immediate and meaningful steps in order to reverse the effects of climate change, while uplifting others to do the same through their everyday choices. We're deeply inspired by the Lovevery families that we serve and the optimism of our children—our hope for the future is as strong as ever."

Sustainable products and practices have been a part of Lovevery's DNA since the brand launched in 2017. All Lovevery products ship carbon neutral with efficient packaging to reduce waste and are crafted from materials like FSC-certified wood, organic cotton, OEKO-TEX® fabrics, handcrafted felt, recycled paper, soy-based ink, water-based paints, and even bio-based plastics. Now, Lovevery is looking to deepen its ongoing commitment to reversing climate change, building off of the company's current benchmarks, including:

A 33% reduction in packaging waste from 2019-2020

reduction in packaging waste from 2019-2020 Using 100% FSC-certified wood across all products

FSC-certified wood across all products Offsetting 4,062 metric tons of carbon from the supply chain from 2019-2020

metric tons of carbon from the supply chain from 2019-2020 Offsetting 297 megawatts of scope 2 emissions by investing in wind power to counteract the business's energy usage

of scope 2 emissions by investing in wind power to counteract the business's energy usage 115 Megawatts off Green-e® certified renewable energy invested into Idaho Power Green Power Program (Solar4RSchools Program) to have 100% renewable energy in Lovevery's Boise, Idaho headquarters

off Green-e® certified renewable energy invested into (Solar4RSchools Program) to have 100% renewable energy in Lovevery's headquarters Joined the Climate Collaborative and the SME Climate Hub to accelerate change

and the to accelerate change Co-signed the U.S. NDC business letter addressed to the Biden administration in support of setting a federal target of 50% emissions reduction by 2030

"We made important strides in 2020 towards offsetting the impact that our business has on the environment, but we still have work to do," said Roderick Morris, Lovevery Cofounder & President. "As a company that puts expert research and science at the forefront, The Lovevery Commitment is our promise to continue learning and to ask the right questions. But our commitment to families does not stop there. We look forward to sharing more soon about our work spanning access, education and inclusivity—because true sustainability cannot happen without creating more equitable systems."

ABOUT LOVEVERY

Co-founded by Jessica Rolph & Roderick Morris, Lovevery launched in November 2017 with a single product: The Play Gym. Now best known for their cult-favorite subscription Play Kits, the Boise, Idaho-based startup has expanded into a beloved family brand. They offer a range of award-winning, stage-based learning and play essentials, designed in-house with child development experts.

Lovevery's mission is to give families a support system for a brighter future. Their thoughtful products and resources are designed so that parents can feel confident that they are supporting their child's development at every stage.

Lovevery has raised over $32M in funding from investors, including Maveron, Google Ventures, The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Reach Capital. The brand has been recognized with awards from Parents' Choice and Red Dot, and included on the list of TIME's "Best Inventions" and Fast Company's "World Changing Ideas". To learn more, visit: lovevery.com .

