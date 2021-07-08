Lovevery Fuels Expansion with Another Year of its Award-Winning Play Kits Program

BOISE, Idaho, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovevery, the fast-growing early childhood brand, today announced the expansion of its award-winning Play Kits subscription program with new Play Kits for three-year-olds. As the business expands across product categories, content channels and new geographies, the Play Kits launch broadens Lovevery's existing support system to include the pivotal and challenging year of age three.

Lovevery Lovevery The Observer | Months 37–39 | As your 3-year-old’s personality emerges, they crave independence and consistency. The Observer helps them prepare for their day and supports problem solving, planning ahead, and emotional literacy. The Storyteller | Months 40-42 | Your child is more and more interested in pretend play, acting out what they experience, observe, and feel. Language development is happening at the same time, including trying out letters and their sounds and using first-person pronouns. This Kit gives your 3-year-old tools they need to find their voice and process emotions through play. The Problem Solver | Months 43-45 | Your 3-year-old is naturally curious and wants to experiment with everything they encounter. The Problem Solver focuses on collaboration and STEM activities, as your child learns about measurement, color mixing, categorizing, and more. The Analyst | Months 46–48 | At almost 4, your child is ready to take on sophisticated concepts like parts of a whole and translating a 2D picture into a 3D object. The Analyst Play Kit includes more challenging hands-on activities to build fine-motor skills, like puzzles, sewing, and sensory exploration.

After years of play studies, prototype testing and consulting with child development experts, Lovevery has created the essential play-to-learn program for three-year-olds and their parents, with first-of-their-kind tools for social emotional learning and promoting independence. Each of the four new Play Kits— The Observer , The Storyteller , The Problem Solver , and The Analyst —is packed full of expert-designed Playthings and information, delivered at just the right developmental stage. The Play Kits include Montessori-inspired books with real images and stories of real people, including a family from the Coeur d'Alene Nation, an individual living in a group home, and more. They also include Playthings and activities for purposeful play and STEM learning, such as the Storytelling Puppet Set with Changing Emotion Eyes, Plan Ahead Weather Board, Montessori Sensory Box and Pattern Match Boats and Cards.

"As the "year of self", age three is a time of discovery and independence with big emotions and opinions. As all of us navigate the reopening of our world, The Play Kits will help parents to prepare their three-year-old for preschool by equipping them with crucial social emotional skills," said Jessica Rolph, Lovevery Cofounder & CEO. "We are thrilled to be furthering our mission of supporting families, whether they have grown with us from birth or are discovering Lovevery for the first time."

With the launch of new Play Kits, Lovevery will also ramp up content offerings designed to support families with three-year-olds, spotlighting themes including raising an empathetic child, inspiring ownership of routines, activities for practicing impulse control and math skills, and more. Parents can find child development information, activity ideas and other resources in the Play Guides included with each Kit, as well as Lovevery's blog, podcast, social media channels and weekly subscriber emails.

"The Play Kits program goes far beyond product—we're providing a platform where parents can find deeper insights and connection as part of a larger community," said Roderick Morris, Lovevery Cofounder & President. "Ultimately, our goal is to support every part of the parenting experience for a wide range of ages, and do so in a way that is holistic and accessible across multiple channels."

ABOUT LOVEVERY

Lovevery 's early learning system supports families with stage-based play essentials for children and multi-channel content for parents. The company is best known for its award-winning subscription Play Kits program. Lovevery was launched in 2017 by Cofounders Jessica Rolph and Roderick Morris with the introduction of the company's first product, The Play Gym . Today, Lovevery is a Certified B Corporation™ based in Boise, Idaho serving more than thirty markets worldwide. To learn more, visit: lovevery.com .

