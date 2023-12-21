Low-carbon Pioneer - Mentech shows action, wisdom and power to combat global climate change

News provided by

Mentech

21 Dec, 2023, 05:08 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 12th, the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) concluded successfully in Dubai, UAE. During the conference, Mentech actively participated in relevant thematic roundtable meetings, and shared its strength in low carbon and green fields around the sustainable development of zero carbon cities in the future.

Continue Reading
image_5027945_13620586
image_5027945_13620586

Mentech inherits the technological and industrial genes of Dongguan Mentech Optical & Magnetic Co., Ltd. (SZ: 002902), launching professional smart wearable products for sports and outdoor portable new energy products to create a green and intelligent life experience for users. At COP28, Mentech showcased its outdoor smart sports watches, portable power station, and balcony energy storage products, presenting its series' high-tech outdoor intelligent ecology to the public.

As the smart watch partner of the Chinese Cycling Association and the official sponsor of the Chinese National Cycling Team, mentech exhibited their professional smart wearable product, the Mentech Watch Xe1. This product focuses on professional outdoor cycling scenarios, and provides users with features such as sports safety, GPS navigation, and health assessment.

The mentech NEO portable power station products supply with solar fast charging function can meet the diversified electricity needs of users in outdoor life, outdoor work, emergency disaster and other application scenarios. Mentech portable power station broadband PowFi series products, innovatively integrates network function into outdoor power supply, allowing outdoor enthusiasts fully enjoy nature's pleasures. Balcony photovoltaic energy storage represents another effort by Mentech in supporting green and low-carbon initiatives—utilizing balcony space for photovoltaic power generation, storing energy, and providing plug-and-play convenience, actively contributing to energy conservation and emission reduction.

At COP28, as a pioneering brand in the low-carbon field, Mentech was also interviewed by journalists from 21st Century Business Herald and participated in live streaming activities, sharing with audience the strategies and actions that Mentech has done in the sustainable development of zero-carbon cities, as well as the achievements in low-carbon products for the public.

Throughout the two-week exchange, the low carbon green living product solutions released by mentech were appreciated by all forces in the international community. In 2024, Mentech will launch more low-carbon smart products to bring consumers more new outdoor experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306068/image_5027945_13620586.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064718/MENTECH_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Low-carbon Pioneer - Mentech shows action, wisdom and power to combat global climate change

Low-carbon Pioneer - Mentech shows action, wisdom and power to combat global climate change

On December 12th, the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) concluded successfully in Dubai, UAE. During the conference, Mentech actively...
Mentech se asocia con el equipo nacional de ciclismo de China como patrocinador del reloj inteligente Xe1

Mentech se asocia con el equipo nacional de ciclismo de China como patrocinador del reloj inteligente Xe1

Mentech Innovation ("Mentech" o la "compañía"), una marca tecnológica pionera que se enfoca en soluciones para exteriores, se complace en anunciar su ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Environmental Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.