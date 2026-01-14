Lower Acquires Acopia Home Loans, Expanding Presence Across the Southeast

Acquisition adds more than $425 million in annual production and accelerates regional footprint as Lower continues national growth strategy

COLUMBUS, Ohio and GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lower Mortgage, the nation's leading VC-backed mortgage lender and one of the fastest-growing homeownership platforms in fintech, today announced the acquisition of Acopia Home Loans, a residential mortgage lender with a strong presence across the Southeast. The acquisition strengthens Lower's regional footprint, adding more than $425 million in annual production, 14 branch locations, and 36 loan originators.

The acquisition follows a period of rapid growth for Lower, including the launch of a new West Coast division in December, led by industry veteran Gino Fronti. Together, these moves underscore the company's continued investment in strategic growth, talent, and market leadership nationwide.

Founded in 2007, Acopia Home Loans has grown across twelve Southeastern states, earning a reputation for trusted local partnerships and a service-first approach. Its experienced leadership team and results-driven sales culture prioritize execution, accountability, and delivering long-term value for homebuyers and housing partners. Acopia Home Loans' decision to join Lower reflects a shared belief in innovation and operational efficiency, while continuing to invest in modern technology, team support, and the local relationships that have long defined Acopia Home Loans' success.

"We're excited to welcome Team Acopia and continue to build on the legacy Joey and his team have established over the past two decades," said Lower Co-Founder Mike Baynes. "Their strong relationships and reputation align with our vision to create the leading homeownership platform for originators and consumers, empowering more people to build wealth through homeownership. Together, we see a significant opportunity to accelerate our shared momentum."

For Acopia Home Loans, the move provides the resources and infrastructure needed to support the next phase of growth. Lower brings expanded product offerings, operational efficiency, and a technology and AI vision focused on improving the borrower experience and supporting loan officers, which was a key factor in the decision.

"The future just got even brighter for our team. I firmly believe we have something special in our people, and folks who know us well would agree," said Joey Davidson, Acopia Home Loans President. "I remain amazed that we were able to find a company that aligned so well with our values and vision. The team at Lower continues to impress day after day and has made our transition almost seamless. We are very thankful and excited to be a part of the Lower family."

Following the acquisition, Acopia Home Loans team members will join Lower and operate as Team Acopia within Lower's Southeast division.

About Lower

Founded in 2014, Lower is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the country with more than 30,000 5-star online reviews and a commitment to world-class customer service. Lower operates a digital platform to meet customers online through its website, and a network of distributed retail branches to meet customers in their local neighborhoods across the country. Lower is one of Accel Partners' flagship investments and is also backed by SoFi and Huntington Bank. The company is committed to being the best lender for consumers and originators and becoming the place to buy, refi, and sell.

About Acopia Home Loans

Acopia, LLC is an independent mortgage banking company headquartered in the Greater Nashville Metropolitan community of Goodlettsville, TN. It is the parent company of Acopia Home Loans, and is licensed in 12 states, lender 4664.

Founded 19 years ago amidst the mortgage crisis, Acopia's leaders were determined to create a very unique and special company, entirely dedicated to those they serve. It mindfully developed, and has maintained, a culture that generates respect, care and integrity for every customer, partner and employee.

