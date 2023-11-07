Lower Appoints Industry Titan Amir Syed as Chief Growth Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage fintech Lower today announces the addition of Amir Syed, standout top producer and co-founder of Growth Only Coaching, as its Chief Growth Officer.

"The atmosphere is ecstatic with Amir joining the Lower Family of Companies," said Lower Co-Founder and Managing Partner Mike Baynes. "Amir's immense energy, proven track record, and expert ability to nurture talent align perfectly with the explosive growth Lower is driving. His focus on cultivating modern loan officers is the key to success not only in the present but also in the future."

In Amir's role as Chief Growth Officer, he will organize Lower's multi-channel strategy to drive exponential market share. His focus will center around elevating existing production through coaching and bringing Lower's innovative 'online-offline strategy' to life.

"There are five essential components lacking in the mortgage industry right now, but Lower excels in every single one of them," said Syed. "Unlike any other organization, Lower possesses progressive leadership and vision, cutting-edge marketing strategies, a standout private label platform for top-producing loan officers and groups, a unified technology stack, and the venture capital funding required to pioneer new paths."

In addition to driving over $1 billion in loan volume, Amir Syed is the co-founder of the leading modern loan officer coaching platform, Growth Only Coaching. The platform boasts 400+ loan officers, managers, and executives in its program with 3,000+ subscribed to its newsletter, and 20,000+ individuals following Amir and the platform across Instagram and LinkedIn.

Lower, LLC is a multi-channel, digital lender ranking as the 30th largest home lender in the country. Backed by top VC firm Accel, Lower operates an online consumer-direct channel, offline retail channel, and third-party origination platform servicing both brokers and other fintechs like Opendoor.

