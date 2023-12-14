Lower™ Doubles National Footprint in Merger with Thrive Mortgage

News provided by

Lower, LLC

14 Dec, 2023, 10:30 ET

GEORGETOWN, Texas and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders Thrive Mortgage, LLC and Lower, LLC announced today an agreement to merge the two brands, Thrive Mortgage and Lower.com. Thrive CEO Selene Kellam and production head for Thrive Mortgage, Randell Gillespie, will join the combined executive team with Lower under the leadership of Lower CEO and Co-Founder Dan Snyder. In accordance with the agreement, the closing is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2024, subject to satisfaction of conditions to closing, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Lower CEO Dan Snyder stated "we're building a better approach to mortgage with Lower's streamlined tech powering multiple channels. Thrive is an award-winning, national lender with the same belief and we're excited to bring them onto our platform."

"The commitment of Thrive to our team and our customers has always been to deliver the best mortgage experience with the highest quality resources" said Thrive Mortgage Chairman Roy Jones. "This has driven us to focus on having the best people with the most forward-thinking technology in the i­­­ndustry, all of which is propelled forward with this partnership with Lower."

Thrive CEO Selene Kellam added, "last year, we acquired AMSCo, a storied Midwest company that added incredible talent to our model. We are now excited to share another amazing opportunity that has presented itself to join Lower.com."

Leadership at Thrive were specifically attracted to Lower's future-forward path, including five key pillars of differentiation—progressive leadership and vision, cutting-edge marketing strategy, a standout private-label platform, unified technology stack, and the venture capital funding to pioneer new paths. These cornerstone traits were recently unveiled by Lower Co-Founder and Managing Partner Mike Baynes and newly appointed Chief Growth Officer Amir Syed.

Lower, LLC is a multi-channel, digital lender ranking as the 30th largest home lender in the country. Backed by top VC firm Accel, Lower operates an online consumer-direct channel, offline retail channel, and third-party origination platform servicing both brokers and other fintechs like Opendoor.

Headquartered in Georgetown, Texas, Thrive Mortgage is a family-owned business led by Chairman Roy Jones and Chief Executive Officer Selene Kellam along with an experienced management team with an average 10+ years of tenure with Thrive. As the first company in Texas to close a fully electronic note with a remote notary, Thrive is transforming the home financing process into a customer-centric, digital experience. Thrive Mortgage is licensed in 42 states and offers a full complement of mortgage program options including construction, reverse mortgages, and Non-QM alternatives.

SOURCE Lower, LLC

Also from this source

Lower Appoints Industry Titan Amir Syed as Chief Growth Officer

Mortgage fintech Lower today announces the addition of Amir Syed, standout top producer and co-founder of Growth Only Coaching, as its Chief Growth...

Universal Lending Home Loans Joins the Lower Family of Companies

Universal Lending, a privately held Denver-based lender, will now become a division of mortgage fintech Lower. Both retail and wholesale channels...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.