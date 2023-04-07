LOWE'S ANNOUNCES STORES WILL CLOSE AGAIN ON EASTER SUNDAY TO ALLOW ASSOCIATES TO SPEND HOLIDAY WITH FAMILY

As always, Lowes.com will be available to serve customers on Easter Sunday.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the United States, where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

