Lowe's Blow Mold Holiday Décor: Let Your Heart Be Light

Embrace the Nostalgic Charm of Blow Mold Decorations from Gemmy

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rediscover the timeless magic of lighted blow molds with Gemmy's enchanting collection of Christmas figures. Available at Lowe's, these nostalgic pieces are perfect for decorating indoor and outdoor spaces with a splash of color and festive cheer.

3.3-ft Metallic Christmas Tree Sculpture

Sculpted in layers of vibrant metallic green, this classic Christmas Tree exudes elegance and charm. Crowned with a detachable, lighted star, the tree is adorned with 29 multicolor LED bulbs. Stunning as a centerpiece or paired to create a grand entrance, the smart design sets up easily and breaks down for convenient storage.

24-in Classic Blow Mold Characters

Set the stage for Christmas delight with a variety of jolly blow mold characters:

Nativity: Styled in shades of brown and blue, this Holy Family makes a meaningful Christmas display.

Snowman: Cozy in a red scarf, green mittens, and a stylish top hat, this snowman smiles cheerfully while holding a candy cane.

Penguin: This adorable penguin spreads winter warmth, wearing a pointed Santa hat and candy cane-striped scarf.

Santa: Add a cheery Santa Claus to welcome your guests! Dressed in his classic red suit, this Santa is available in two options: Santa with a light skin tone and Santa with a dark skin tone.

Elf: Pair your Santa blow mold with his favorite helper! This elf is styled in festive attire and has bright blue eyes.

: Pair your Santa blow mold with his favorite helper! This elf is styled in festive attire and has bright blue eyes. Teddy Bear: This "bear-y" cute blow mold holds a candy cane, smiles warmly, and wears a red bowtie and green vest.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries