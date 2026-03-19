LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

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Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Mar 19, 2026, 16:30 ET

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and 20 cents ($1.20) per share, payable May 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 22, 2026.

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week, with total fiscal 2025 sales of more than $86 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,700 home improvement stores, 530 branches and 130 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contacts:                

 

 

 

Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries:                  

Sara Kulikowski

704-775-3856

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Steve Salazar

[email protected]

 

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

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