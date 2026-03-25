Lowe's Rolls Out Spring Savings and Free Same-Day Delivery on Mulch

Seasonal events offer savings, loyalty perks and project support for homeowners and Pros underscoring that there's no place like Lowe's

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's is kicking off peak home improvement season early as homeowners welcome spring by tackling outdoor projects and refreshing indoor spaces. As days grow longer and temperatures rise, demand for lawn and garden, patio and project essentials builds, making timing and value increasingly important for customers.

Photo by Lowe's

Beginning March 26, the retailer will roll out multiple spring deals event, offering seasonal promotions, limited-time benefits for MyLowe's Rewards™* and MyLowe's Pro Rewards™ members*. By pairing extended savings with loyalty rewards and convenient delivery options, Lowe's is giving homeowners and Pros more flexibility and more reasons to choose Lowe's as they prepare their homes for the months ahead.

For the first time, MyLowe's Rewards™ and MyLowe's Pro Rewards™ members get free same-day delivery° on eligible orders over $25, including mulch, enhancing its growing same-day delivery capabilities.

"Spring is one of the most energizing times of year for homeowners, and you can feel that momentum the moment you walk into Lowe's," said Jen Wilson, chief marketing officer at Lowe's. "When customers are ready to start their seasonal projects, they'll find inspiration in our aisles and expertise from our red-vest associates. That is what sets Lowe's apart year-round, and why – especially when spring arrives – there is no place like Lowe's."

As spring projects ramp up, MyLowe's Rewards gives members additional ways to save and earn. The free program, now with more than 30 million members nationwide, offers personalized savings, bonus points and access to exclusive products and seasonal perks.

SpringFest: March 26–April 22

Beginning March 26, SpringFest delivers deals across the categories customers need most this season – including lawn and garden, seasonal, grills, outdoor power equipment, paint and appliances – with extra big deals and new offers rolling out every two weeks. Highlights include:

Additional SpringFest highlights include:

MyLowe's Rewards Member-Only Exclusives including: Access to exclusive Sta-Green Garden Tool Bag available online March 30 ^ MyLowe's Rewards FREE Member Giveaway - Puppy Planter & Keychain Plushie available April 4 ^ Kid's Club Garden Terrarium Workshop on April 18 Register your mini builder for the April 18 Kids Club Workshop ‡ , where they'll create a fun terrarium box perfect for showcasing plants or treasured keepsakes.



Easter Online-Only Event: April 5

Even in the middle of our busiest season, it's important for our red vest associates to have the opportunity to pause, recharge and spend meaningful time with family and loved ones. For the seventh consecutive year, all Lowe's stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 5. Customers looking to shop on Easter can take advantage of Lowe's one-day-only online savings on spring essentials. Stores will reopen for regular business hours on Monday, April 6.

Mulch Week: April 9–15

One of the most anticipated moments of the season, Mulch Week begins April 9, giving customers unbeatable value on a true spring essential. Whether starting a new garden or refreshing existing flower beds, all customers can snag 5 for $10 on Sta-Green Mulch. During Mulch Week, loyalty members can activate and earn 5x points on an eligible mulch purchase ₹.

Exclusive Products to Make Spring Easier

"Vendors are bringing Lowe's their best products first, and that means customers will find one of the strongest assortments in home improvement this spring," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising. "With exclusive brands, innovative products and great value across every category, there's never been a better lineup at Lowe's."

Lowe's is bringing spring projects to life with exclusive products from trusted brands like Scotts, Bonnie Plants, EGO, Toro, Weber and Char-Broil, making it easy to tackle yardwork, fire up the grill and curate a personalized backyard oasis. From edging the lawn with EGO and cultivating a thriving garden with Bonnie Plants to hosting weekend barbecues with Weber and Char-Broil, Lowe's has every outdoor project covered.

Inside, spring is the season to refresh and reimagine, elevating every corner of the home. Make a statement in the kitchen or bathroom with the latest Daltile designs, or complete that long-awaited patio refresh with stylish selections from allen + roth and Origin21. With trusted private brands like Kobalt, Style Selections, Lowe's Essentials and Sta-Green, Lowe's delivers style, value and versatility for every space. There's no place like Lowe's, where customers are guaranteed access to spring's most essential products.

Customers can shop through buy online, pick up in store; same-day delivery via Lowes.com and the Lowe's mobile app°; and on-demand delivery through third-party partners. Spring sales events give homeowners flexible options to plan and complete their seasonal projects. For more information on our National Spring kickoff, SpringFest and additional spring deals, visit Lowes.com.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week, with total fiscal year 2025 sales of more than $86 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,700 home improvement stores, 530 branches and 130 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact:

Erin Devaney

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

[email protected]

Disclaimers:

*Loyalty Programs subject to Terms & Conditions. See Lowes.com/Terms for full program details. Subject to change. MyLowe's Rewards Program subject to terms & conditions. Visit Lowes.com/Terms for details. Subject to change.

°Same-day delivery applies to eligible in-stock items up to 60-lb per item and total order weight of up to and 300-lb and 48-in x 36-in x 21-in max. total order. Order by 2pm; delivery by 8pm subject to availability. Free shipping not available in AK, HI, or US Territories. Additional fee for expedited shipping & hazardous materials. See Lowes.com/ShippingTerms for details.

₹Points are awarded on eligible purchases that have been settled and fulfilled (calculated before taxes & fees and after applicable discounts, if any). Visit Lowes.com/Terms for exclusions & additional terms. Subject to change.

öSame Day applies to orders $25+. Subject to availability. Restrictions & terms at lowes.com/shippingterms

^While supplies last.

^^Member Gifts vary and may be subject to additional terms and restrictions.

^^^Available online exclusively to MyLowe's Rewards members for three days only, beginning March 20th. Available to all customers at select Dallas and Fort Worth locations starting 3/23.

**Subject to credit approval. 5% offer applies to eligible US Lowe's store and Lowes.com purchase or order after all other applicable discounts charged to your MyLowe's Rewards Credit Card. Customer must pay applicable sales tax. Offer can't be used in conjunction with or on: (i) other credit-related promotional offers; (ii) any other promotion, discount, markdown, coupon/barcode, rebate or offer, including any Lowe's volume or special discount programs (such as but not limited to, Contractor Pack, Buy in Bulk, Member Volume Discount ("MVD"), Special Value, New Lower Price, Was: Now, Military Discount, Employee Discount, and Lowest Price Guarantee); (iii) associate discretion price adjustments; (iv) any services (such as but not limited to, rentals; extended protection/replacement plans; shipping, delivery, assembly or installation fees); (v) fees or taxes; (vi) previous sales; (vii) gift cards; or (viii) Weber, Kichler, or Miele products. Excludes Lowe's Business Credit Accounts, Lowe's Visa® Accounts and all Lowe's Canada Credit Accounts. We reserve the right to discontinue or alter the terms of this offer at any time.

Subject to credit approval. To qualify for this offer, you must apply, be approved, and use a new MyLowe's Rewards Credit Card. Limit one 20% off coupon per new credit account; offer is not transferable. Max discount is $100 with this offer. Accounts opened in store: one-time 20% off discount is not automatic; you must ask cashier to apply discount (barcode) at time of in-store purchase. Accounts opened online, via Text-to-Apply, or QR code: you will receive a one-time coupon/promotional code, which may be used in store or online. If you do not receive a credit decision the day you apply, but are later approved, a 20% coupon will be provided via mail with your new card. The 20% discount will be applied after all other applicable discounts. Offer can't be used in conjunction with or on: (i) 5% Off Every Day offer, Special Financing, or any other credit-related offer; however, if the 5% Off Every Day discount offer is greater than $100, the greater discount will automatically be applied; (ii) any other promotion, discount, markdown, coupon/barcode, rebate or offer, including any Lowe's volume or special discount programs (such as but not limited to, Contractor Pack, Buy in Bulk, Member Volume Discount ("MVD"), Special Value, New Lower Price, Was: Now, Military Discount, Employee Discount, & Lowest Price Guarantee); (iii) associate discretion price adjustments; (iv) any services (such as but not limited to, rentals; extended protection/replacement plans; shipping, delivery, assembly or installation fees); (v) fees or taxes; (vi) previous sales; (vii) gift cards; or (viii) Weber, Kichler, or Miele products. Coupon is not redeemable for cash, not transferable & can't be replaced if lost or stolen. Void if altered, defaced, copied, transferred, or sold (thru any on-line auction or otherwise). Customer must pay applicable sales tax. Excludes Lowe's Business Credit Accounts, Lowe's Visa® Accounts and all Lowe's Canada Credit Accounts. We reserve the right to discontinue or alter these terms at any time.

+ Up to 40% OFF on Select Major Appliances + Spend $2500 on select major appliance purchases and receive Free Delivery ($29 Value), Free Basic Installation (Up to $220 per item value), Free Haul away ($50 Value per item), Free Installation Parts ($25 Value on average per item) + 2 year Lowe's Protection Plan (Up to $135 Value per item) for My Lowe's Rewards & My Lowe's Pro Reward Members Only + Save Up to an Additional $100 of Select Laundry Pairs. Offer applies to select major items $396+. ALL IN Offer applies to select major appliance items only and you must be a My Lowe's Rewards & My Lowe's Pro Rewards member for discount to apply at checkout. Discount will be applied evenly across all items purchased. Installation cost varies & equal to actual basic install fee & will not include refund of sales taxes. Installation offer include both Basic and Premium Installation. Premium installation offered on select premium appliances. Installation services guaranteed by Lowe's labor warranty & available thru independent contractors, licensed, & registered where applicable. See Lowes.com/licensing for current license numbers. Excludes clearance items; floor care and small appliances; water heaters; or room air conditioners. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with any (i) other promotion, discount, markdown, coupon, rebate or offer, including any Lowe's volume or special discount programs (such as but not limited to, Contractor Pack, Buy in Bulk, Value Savings Program ("VSP"), Military Discount, Employee Discount, Lowe's Price Promise, Special Value, Lowest Price Guarantee, Was:Now, & credit discount offers); or (ii) associate discretion price adjustments. Redeemable in-store, on Lowes.com, and Lowes.com mobile applications only. Not valid on any Lowe's branded website operated by a 3rd party; previous sales; or multiple transactions to apartments, builders, condominiums, subdivisions, and wholesalers. Customer must pay applicable sales tax. Limit offer one (1) per household. Additional fees may apply. Exclusions and other restriction apply. See associate or Lowes.com for more details and qualifying items. Selection varies by location. ALL IN Member offer excludes Massachusetts, Maryland, Wisconsin, New Jersey, and Florida. Discount valid to My Lowe's & My Lowe's Pro Reward Members only. While supplies last. Valid 3/26/26 – 4/22/26.

‡ Kids profile & registration required; space limited. Subject to terms & conditions. Details at Lowes.com/KidsClub.

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.