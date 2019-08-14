Lowe's Companies, Inc. Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) second quarter 2019 earnings press release, you are invited to listen to its conference call to be broadcast live over the internet on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Supplemental materials will be available fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

What: Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Webcast



When: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 21, 2019



Where: Visit Lowe's Investor Relations website at http://www.Lowes.com/investor Click on Webcasts and then on Lowe's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call



How: Listen live online and view the supplemental materials by following the directions above

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed from 12:00 p.m. ET on August 21, 2019 through November 19, 2019 by visiting http://www.Lowes.com/investor and clicking on Webcasts and then on Lowe's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports its hometown Charlotte region and all communities it serves through programs focused on safe, affordable housing and careers in the skilled trades. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lowes.com

