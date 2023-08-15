Lowe's Donates $1 Million to Continue to Help Maui Recover from Catastrophic Wildfires

News provided by

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

15 Aug, 2023, 12:41 ET

Frontline associates providing essential supplies and support as Lowe's offers critical relief to affected communities

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced it will donate $1 million to continue to support relief and recovery efforts across Maui after deadly wildfires caused catastrophic destruction to homes and businesses on the island. The donation will assist Lowe's disaster relief partners including the American Red Cross and Lowe's nonprofit Pro customers, helping these organizations provide food, emergency shelter, relief supplies and comfort to those affected by the wildfires.

"The scope of the devastation in Maui is heartbreaking. We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to the people of Hawaii who have lost loved ones, have been displaced and all who have been impacted by this tragedy, including our associates," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "We are grateful for the tireless efforts of first responders and community members who have been on the ground helping since last week, and we will continue standing by them and our frontline associate to support the recovery of our neighbors, friends and family on the island."

In immediate response to the wildfires, associates from Lowe's of Kahului in Maui assisted local police, fire department and community members with donations of water, propane, barbecue grills, popup tents, tarps and many other essential supplies to help residents. Lowe's Emergency Command Center continues to expedite generators and additional emergency supplies to assist with immediate needs and support long-term recovery.

Lowe's Command Center has also deployed a 20-person Emergency Response Team to Lowe's store in Kahului to help with recovery efforts over the next two weeks. These specially trained store associates and district leaders are voluntarily leaving their home stores from Oahu and the Big Island to provide additional customer and associate support. 

The company is also expanding financial assistance provided to associates through the Lowe's Employee Relief Fund. Lowe's is doubling the company's match, contributing $2 for every dollar an employee donates. Additionally, Lowe's has provided hotels for displaced store associates and meals for all associates and their families in Kahului. The store in Kahului is also hiring additional associates to support ongoing community needs and help Maui rebuild. Anyone who is interested can go to joinlowes.com to apply.

Individuals can team with Lowe's and the American Red Cross to provide assistance by donating at Lowe's American Red Cross Online Donation Site. Visit Lowe's Newsroom for updates on Lowe's relief efforts and continued community support.

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the United States, where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Media Contact
Steve Salazar
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Also from this source

Lowe's Companies, Inc. to host Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on Aug. 22

Lowe's Foundation Announces Nearly $8 Million in Grants to Community and Technical Colleges to Support Skilled Trades Training Nationwide

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.