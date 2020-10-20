Lowe's Goes "Home" For the Holidays

Lowe's will also give "home" for the holidays renewed meaning through special initiatives that give back to the many communities it serves, first by inviting customers to share "Letters to Home" that detail why they love their homes, what their homes endured this year and how they hope to make them even better next year. Adding to the magic of the season, Lowe's will spotlight select families who share their stories in-store or on social media using #LetterstoHome. Lowe's will also highlight community support on Small Business Saturday and throughout the season, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

"Our homes have never been more meaningful to our lives than they have been in 2020," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "Over the past few months, we've seen our homes rise, if imperfectly, to meet all that we've needed from them. As we approach the holidays, the idea of gifting the home feels especially right. It's a giving back in a way, but most importantly when you gift your home as a family, it's a gift you can both give, and enjoy, together."

To make the gift of home more affordable and easier to shop, Lowe's introduces a new Season of Savings, beginning earlier than ever on Oct. 22, to help customers gift back after an unexpected year at home with loved ones. Lowe's will help customers safely and seamlessly shop their home wish list and make being home for the holidays extra special by:

Launching Competitive Deals In-Store and Online Starting Thursday, Oct. 22 through December, while supplies last, to eliminate frenzied, crowded, one-day shopping, including:

Daily, one-day, online-only Cyber Steals on tools, generators, pressure washers, patio sets, electronics, small appliances, floorcare, lighting, décor and more available on Lowes.com/CyberSteals (Oct. 22 – Dec. 2)



Savings up to $700 when you purchase major appliances totaling $1,999 or more ( Nov. 19 – Dec. 2 )

when you purchase major appliances totaling or more

Buy one select DeWalt 20V Max XR Power Detect Tool, get one select Bare Tool FREE (Oct. 28 – Dec. 30)



Buy one select Craftsman V20 Max Battery Kit or Combo Kit, get one select Bare Tool FREE ( Oct. 28 – Dec. 30 )

Dedicating an Entire Month to Saying Thanks to Pros, with "PROvember," Starting Thursday, Oct. 29 through Wednesday, Nov. 25 , while supplies last, to ensure Pros have access to deals on all the items they need to get the job done, including:

to ensure Pros have access to deals on all the items they need to get the job done, including: Savings up to $50 off on Spyder Hole Saw Kits, up to $50 off on select Metabo HPT pneumatic nailers and deals on Lufkin tape measures and select power tools.

Savings up to $50 off on Spyder Hole Saw Kits, up to $50 off on select Metabo HPT pneumatic nailers and deals on Lufkin tape measures and select power tools.

New Pro grade products, including the Metabo HPT 6-Gallon Pancake Compressor, DeWalt portable heaters, Little Giant King Kombo 2.0 ladder and Kobalt 4-pack tie downs.



A chance for Lowe's for Pros account holders to enter to win a new 2021 Chevy Silverado packed with more than $3,000 worth of DeWalt tools.*

worth of DeWalt tools.*

A free, new Lowe's blue bucket for customers who bring in a used competitor bucket from Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov 13.

through Friday, Nov 13. Introducing Free Local Fresh Christmas Tree Delivery starting Friday, Oct. 30 to make bringing holiday joy and cheer home possible without having to leave the house. Other decorative items, including fresh-cut wreaths and tree containers, will also be available for free local delivery for purchases over $45 . Customers can visit Lowes.com/FreshChristmasTrees to place their orders.

Introducing Free Local Fresh Christmas Tree Delivery starting Friday, Oct. 30 to make bringing holiday joy and cheer home possible without having to leave the house. Other decorative items, including fresh-cut wreaths and tree containers, will also be available for free local delivery for purchases over $45. Customers can visit Lowes.com/FreshChristmasTrees to place their orders.

Offering Seamless Pickup Options including Buy Online Pickup in Store or curbside, new contactless self-service pickup lockers and direct-to-home delivery to make the shopping experience more flexible and convenient.

"We've been blown away by our customers' creativity and dedication to making their homes work harder and smarter for them this year. Whether repurposing a room into an office or tackling basic repairs, more time at home became more time for home," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president, merchandising. "We want to make the holiday experience even more accessible this year by offering competitive deals earlier than ever on top-rated, unique gifts for the home, as well as on the most sought-after brands, that will help our customers gift home for the holidays this season."

As part of the company's longstanding tradition, Lowe's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to help associates and customers spend the day with their loved ones.

For inspiration on gifts for the home that can be enjoyed by the whole family, visit Lowes.com and follow Lowe's on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.



*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins 12:00 PM ET 10/28/20 & ends 11:59:59 PM ET 11/25/20. 50 US/DC, 18+ & age of majority who are a PRO & LowesForPros.com registered account holder at time of entry with valid US driver's license. For Official Rules, how to enter, odds, prize details & restrictions, visit LowesForPros.com/PROvember. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Lowe's.

