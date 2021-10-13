Lowe's Launches Lowe's One Roof Media Network, A New Kind of Retail Media Sales and Marketing Service

"There's been a real shift in consumer behavior and sentiment toward home, and we know our partners are continually looking for new ways to command attention, drive relevance and overall sales," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "Leveraging Lowe's deep understanding of the home lifestyle customer and real-time trends, Lowe's One Roof Media Network will serve as an extension of our partners' marketing teams, helping them develop custom, comprehensive approaches designed to deliver on their business goals."

Lowe's One Roof Media Network brings together data-driven insights, foresight into consumer behaviors and home category trends, and customized advertising products under one roof to help brand partners drive relevancy and sales with the home lifestyle customer. Capabilities, both in operation today and under development to launch in 2022 and beyond, include:

Ad placement on high traffic Lowes.com pages and in the Lowe's mobile app;

Digital and social media extensions to help brands better reach their target customers;

Sponsored home editorial content on Lowe's social channels and Lowes.com;

Custom research and thought leadership on future shopping behaviors, trends and shifts; and

In-depth measurement and closed-loop reporting including consultation for growth opportunities.

The network also aims to help customers hear from the brands they care most about. In fact, more than 100 partner brands, including Samsung, Kohler and GE Lighting, a Savant company*, participated in Lowe's One Roof Media Network's early beta tests, with limited categories and inventory. Those tests have already generated significant growth of daily revenue. One kitchen and bath partner achieved a 700% return on ad spend, with several vendors in the pilot seeing returns over 1,000%. As part of the next public beta phase, Lowe's will scale onsite inventory, select offsite activation partners and ramp sales demand as brands plan for 2022.

Partner brands will benefit from integration with a top marketing team and brand, which was recognized by Fortune as the No. 1 Most Admired Specialty Retailer and one of the World's Most Admired Companies this year, and included in Ad Age's Marketers of the Year list in 2020.

In development of Lowe's One Roof Media Network, Lowe's partnered with technology and service providers CitrusAd and Criteo.

For more information, visit LowesOneRoofMediaNetwork.com. To inquire about advertising opportunities, email [email protected].

*GE is a trademark of General Electric Company. Used under trademark license by GE Lighting, a Savant Company.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

