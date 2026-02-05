Lowe's Launches MyLowe's Rewards™ Kids Club to Build Stronger Connections with Families

For the first time, parents can add their kids directly to a MyLowe's Rewards™ profile—unlocking a Kids Club experience that blends hands-on building, digital badging and in-store moments of human connection

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's is expanding its family offerings with the launch of MyLowe's Rewards™ Kids Club, a new platform that builds on more than two decades of the company's popular Kids Workshops to help parents and kids build skills, confidence and meaningful connections together.

For the first time, families can track kids' progress through digital badges and manage workshop registration for multiple children within a single MyLowe's Rewards™ account, while enjoying free monthly workshops, family-friendly in-store moments—including small delights like free, organic lollipops—and hands-on experiences supported by Lowe's red vest associates.

New Lowe's research^ highlights why this moment matters: 56% of parents say their kids' screen time increases during colder months, while 87% say doing DIY projects together is one of the most rewarding ways they spend time as a family. Kids Club was designed to meet that need by making shared, screen-free experiences easier for families to access—today and over time.

"MyLowe's Rewards Kids Club is about creating real moments of connection for families," said Amanda Bailey, Lowe's Vice President, Customer Marketing & Loyalty. "By launching Kids Club, we're giving the whole family more reasons to visit Lowe's, build together and stay engaged over time—pairing hands-on experiences with the support of our red vest associates, who inspire creativity in a workshop or create a moment of joy when handing out lollipops while their parents shop the aisles of our stores. It's moments like this that create relationships that help turn everyday visits into moments that feel personal, human and rooted in our communities."

What families can expect with MyLowe's Rewards Kids Club:

  • Hands-On Workshops*: Free, monthly DIY projects to help kids build real-world skills and confidence, supported by Lowe's red vest associates.
  • Digital Badges & Kids Profiles: New tools that allow families to track progress, celebrate milestones and manage participation for multiple kids.
  • In-Store Moments of Delight: Small, kid-friendly surprises like free, organic lollipops and access to free member gifts, designed to make every visit to Lowe's more memorable.

Registration is now open for Kids Club workshops, with spots expected to fill quickly. The next Kids Club workshop will take place at Lowe's stores nationwide on Saturday, February 21. Join MyLowe's Rewards™ and explore the new MyLowe's Rewards™ Kids Club at Lowes.com/KidsClub or in the Lowe's app.

^Talker Research surveyed 2,000 American millennial and Gen Z parents of children aged 2 – 18 who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Lowe's and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19, 2026. 

*Kids profile & workshop registration required; space limited. Parent/Guardian must attend workshops. Details at Lowes.com/KidsClub. MyLowe's Rewards™ program subject to terms & conditions. Details at Lowes.com/Terms. Subject to change.

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week, with total fiscal year 2024 sales of more than $83 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,700 home improvement stores, 530 branches and 130 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

