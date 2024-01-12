LOWE'S NAMES MARGI VAGELL EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SUPPLY CHAIN

News provided by

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

12 Jan, 2024, 16:30 ET

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced the appointment of Margi Vagell as executive vice president, supply chain, effective March 1, 2024.

Vagell succeeds Don Frieson, who has served as executive vice president, supply chain since 2018, and advised the company last year of his intention to retire on April 1, 2024. 

Continue Reading
Margi Vagell
Margi Vagell

Vagell brings nearly 20 years of experience to the role. She has held numerous senior leadership positions since joining Lowe's in 2009, and has served as a senior vice president, general merchandising manager for over half of the company's merchandising departments since 2019. Vagell earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma and completed the executive development program at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. She is vice chair of the Lowe's Foundation and serves on the boards of trustees for Queens University in Charlotte and Culver Academies in Culver, Indiana.

"Margi has extensive home improvement experience and, as a general merchandising manager, has partnered closely with our supply chain teams to develop our market delivery network, outline our omnichannel capabilities and ensure products are available at the right times in the right places for our customers," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Margi is inheriting a very tenured supply chain team with deep subject matter expertise, and she will bring an enhanced strategic acumen and inventory management expertise to our supply chain function."

"I'm honored and excited for this opportunity to build on my relationships with our talented supply chain team, and to continue the momentum Don has fostered to expand and transform this organization," said Vagell.

Ellison continued, "Don Frieson has been an integral part of my leadership team since I joined Lowe's. He engineered the transformation of our supply chain, championing the significant investments we've made to modernize and maximize our logistics, transportation and delivery systems. He drove the strategic build-out of our market delivery network, revamped our Command Center for quicker and more effective disaster response, and successfully navigated the global supply chain crisis during the pandemic. Don leaves our supply chain organization well-positioned for continued growth and success, and on behalf of everyone at Lowe's, we sincerely thank him for his service to the company and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement."

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the United States, where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Media Contact
Steve Salazar
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Also from this source

Lowe's Launches MyLowe's Rewards Loyalty Program Aimed at Helping DIYers Get More Value When They Choose Lowe's for Their Home Improvement Needs

Lowe's Launches MyLowe's Rewards Loyalty Program Aimed at Helping DIYers Get More Value When They Choose Lowe's for Their Home Improvement Needs

Lowe's now has a first-of-its-kind loyalty program designed for DIY customers to help them save on items they need for their homes now and earn...
Lowe's and Hornets Announce Partnership Extension, Renovate Amphitheater at Grier Heights Park

Lowe's and Hornets Announce Partnership Extension, Renovate Amphitheater at Grier Heights Park

Lowe's Companies, Inc. and the Charlotte Hornets today announced an extension of their long-term partnership in which the Mooresville-based company...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.