Lowe's To Host National Hiring Day On May 4 To Hire More Than 50,000 Store Associates

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the busiest season for home improvement continues, Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) will host a National Hiring Day to make it as easy as possible for anyone to start a part-time job or a full-time career. Lowe's is hiring more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates. Candidates can apply in-person at Lowe's stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 4. They will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers, speak with associates and receive on-the-spot offers.

Lowe's has available roles for any qualified applicant 18 or older, from students and military service members to retirees, including overnight and daytime roles. Open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and Pro sales roles. Lowe's hired more than 90,000 associates into permanent roles last year and is rounding out its team to help customers with every project they take on across their total home this spring and summer.

"National Hiring Day has been a simple and convenient way for any job seeker to apply for an open role, get to know us and begin a career with Lowe's," said Janice Dupré, Lowe's executive vice president of human resources. "Our associates drive our success in making homes better for all, and we are committed to enabling everyone who touches our business to thrive and contribute to that success."

Lowe's offers development and career advancement opportunities at all levels. In fact, nearly 200 current store managers kicked off their Lowe's careers in seasonal roles. The company provides on-the-job learning with innovative tools, including an app that delivers customized product training in the aisles to ensure associates in all roles have the knowledge to confidently help customers.

In the spirit of building the best team, Lowe's provides competitive pay and quarterly profit-sharing bonuses for hourly associates. The company also offers a wide variety of health, welfare and financial benefits to full-time and part-time associates, including health care and insurance benefits, retirement plans, an employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, leave programs and tuition assistance.

At a time when home and safety have never been more important, Lowe's provided nearly $1.3 billion in 2020 in COVID-related support for associates, communities and store safety. This year, Fortune recognized Lowe's as the No. 1 Most Admired Specialty Retailer and one of the World's Most Admired Companies.

No reservation or resumes are required for National Hiring Day, but job seekers can RSVP and learn more about the event and career opportunities at Lowe's by visiting corporate.lowes.com/national-hiring-day.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

