Lowe's to Present at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Virtual Conference

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, president and chief executive officer, and David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Virtual Conference.

What: Presentation by Marvin Ellison and David Denton at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Virtual Conference When: 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 Where: Visit Lowe's Investor Relations website at http://ir.lowes.com A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations" How: Listen live online – the archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live event

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lowes.com

