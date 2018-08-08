Lowry Solutions' Blockchain, RFID & IIoT Expert John Greaves Named To AIM Board Of Directors

BRIGHTON, Mich., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John Greaves, RFID, IoT & Blockchain Solutions Architect at Lowry Solutions has been named to the Board of Directors of AIM, the trusted worldwide industry association for the automatic identification industry which has provided unbiased information, educational resources and standards for nearly half a century.

AIM also announced today the appointment of four other new industry executives to its Board of Directors. Also joining the board are Patti Blessing, Vice President - Business Development for Alien Technology; Ralf Kodritsch, Director Segment Manager RAIN RFID Solutions for NXP Semiconductors; Anna Lau, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Laxcen Technology Pte Ltd and Amber Richards, President & Chief Executive Officer at Integrated ID Solutions.

"We are excited to welcome these incredibly innovative leaders to the board," said Mary Lou Bosco, AIM's Chief Operating Officer. "The range and depth of their industry experience will undoubtedly bring strength to the AIM global community and offer the association greater diversity than ever before. Each new director has a unique perspective along with a reputation for collaborative leadership and integrity, attributes essential to AIM's continued success around the world."

"Having John represent Lowry Solutions on the AIM Board of Directors on our behalf in such an important capacity, is an honor for us," stated Lowry's CEO, Mike Lowry. "His industry experience and leadership will be an asset."

The new directors join a board that guides the strategic direction, financial health, policies, procedures, vision and mission of AIM, serving nearly 400-member companies and their employees around the world.

The current AIM Board also includes executives from Aware Innovations, BlueStar, CDO Technologies, Datalogic, Honeywell, Lyngsoe Systems, ScanSource, Schneider Kennzeichnung GmbH and Zebra Technologies.

About Lowry Solutions



Lowry Solutions is a global systems integrator of complete IIoT, Blockchain, RFID and barcode solutions for supply chain applications. As the industry leader for over four decades, Lowry has been implementing real-time asset visibility solutions that simply traceability and improve business outcomes. The company continues to evolve alongside its customers to provide the most complete and modern data collection solutions available. Contact them at +1 (888) 881.2477 or lowrysolutions.com.

About AIM



AIM is the trusted worldwide industry association for the automatic identification industry. For nearly half a century, AIM has provided unbiased information, educational resources and standards to providers and users of these technologies. AIM membership provides access to an insider's perspective on trends and opportunities along with a voice in shaping the growth and future of the industry. AIM member benefits include education, advocacy and community, as well as a role in creating industry standards through collaboration. Contact them at +1 (724) 742.4470, www.aimglobal.org or info@aimglobal.org.

