Loyalty Juggernaut (LJI) Wins Top Technology Innovation Award 3rd Year In A Row

Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc.

19 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

GRAVTY Pulsar™ Recognized For Using Generative AI to Deliver Hyper-personalized Loyalty Programs Autonomously

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Juggernaut (LJI), the first cloud-native technology platform for loyalty programs and ecosystems, today announced that it has won its 3rd consecutive 'Best Technology Innovation' award at Global Flight's Loyalty & Awards 2023 conference.  

The 2023 Golden Loyalty Awards winners (from left to right) are: Master of Ceremony, David Andreadakis, CGO, BLUEWATER, Frederick Lehmkuhk, Programme Strategy & Design Manager, ETIHAD AIRWAYS, Kalpak Shah, Chief Technology Officer, LOYALTY JUGGERNAUT, Panagiota Makridou, Loyalty Marketing Senior Executive, AEGEAN AIRLINES, Randy Petersen, Founder, Flyer Talk/BoardingArea/InsideFlyer, Jelena Kezika, Senior Director Strategy, GLOBAL HOTEL ALLIANCE Sarah Udy, Executive Manager - Member & Program, QANTAS, Christophe Etchegaray, SVP Global Partnerships, ACCOR, Ravindra Bhagwanani, Managing Director, GLOBAL FLIGHT.
"This award holds remarkable prestige as it is determined by a panel of actual loyalty practitioners and loyalty strategy professionals. Congratulations to the LJI team for completing a winning trifecta. It's a testament to their focus on innovation," said Ravindra Bhagwanani, Managing Director of Global Flight. "Loyalty Juggernaut's Pulsar represents a pioneering approach, harnessing Generative AI to swiftly craft highly personalized and effective loyalty campaigns."

"Loyalty today is a technology-driven business. LJI continues to demonstrate thought leadership and forward-thinking ways in delivering cutting-edge technology innovations to help drive superior customer engagement and simplify the everyday management of loyalty programs," said Pablo Sordo, Chief Strategy Officer at Viva Aerobus.

This marks the third consecutive year LJI has won this prestigious award. Prior awards were for:

  • 2021: GRAVTY Visual Rules: the only patented "no-code" rules engine of the loyalty technology industry to empower loyalty professionals to deliver greater personalization.

  • 2022: G-Sense: AI-powered intelligent anomaly detection for real-time monitoring and management of loyalty programs to ensure commercial integrity and operational reliability.  

"We are incredibly proud to receive this distinguished award again," said Shyam Shah, CEO of Loyalty Juggernaut. "I would also like to congratulate the winners in other categories:  Aegean Airlines for Best Marketing Campaign, Etihad Airways for Best Use of Technology, Global Hotel Alliance for Excellence in Management, and Accor/Qantas for Best Loyalty Partnership. We are honored to be featured among such industry giants. Receiving three awards for three unique technology innovations is a tribute to our customers, who we learn from and innovate for."

Watch GRAVTY Pulsar™ in action

Media Contact: Chris Zaharias, [email protected] 

About Loyalty Juggernaut

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. (LJI) is the NextGen customer engagement and loyalty solutions enterprise helping brands transform their loyalty programs into an ecosystem-powered, data-led business to compete at scale and maximize customer value.

Loyalty Juggernaut's GRAVTY® platform powers over 40 loyalty ecosystems globally, involving 4,000+ participating brands across 10 industries. Customers include Viva Aerobus, Global Hotel Alliance and Deutsche Telekom.

Follow us on LinkedIn. More at www.lji.io

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251955/Golden_Loyalty_Awards_Winners.jpg
Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251954/Loyalty_Juggernaut_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc.

