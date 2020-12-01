Loyola Press Announces Mark K. Shriver's First Children's Book

As President of Save the Children Action Network, Mark Shriver "wanted to create a book so that children and adults know that there are hidden heroes everywhere, including within them." In 10 Hidden Heroes , little ones learn to count the individual heroes who shine a light on the importance of helping others, whether through teaching, caring for animals, protecting the environment, or keeping others from harm. Adults who read along can help their children make connections to the unseen acts of compassion and bravery that occur in their very own neighborhoods and inspire them to become everyday heroes themselves.

10 Hidden Heroes is sure to inspire children and grown-ups who love them to understand the importance of service and care for the world for others.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Mark K. Shriver

Mark K. Shriver, president of Save the Children Action Network in Washington, D.C., created the Choice Program and is a former Maryland state legislator. He is the author of Pilgrimage: My Search for the Real Pope Francis and the New York Times bestselling memoir, A Good Man: Rediscovering My Father, Sargent Shriver, which received a 2013 Christopher Award. Shriver lives with his wife, Jeanne, and their three children, Molly, Tommy, and Emma, in Maryland.

ABOUT THE ILLUSTRATOR: Laura Watson

A graduate of York University for Fine Art and Sheridan College for Illustration, Laura creates lighthearted and whimsical illustrations for children's books and magazines, and various children's puzzles and toys. Laura works happily in a vine-covered converted garage in the backyard, occasionally interrupted by baby raccoons wandering across the skylight.

ABOUT THE BOOK

10 Hidden Heroes

By Mark K. Shriver; illustrated by Laura Watson

Loyola Press| $14.99 | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-0-8294-5269-3

On-Sale Date: March 16, 2021

