LP Building Solutions Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP,NYSE: LPX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of $0.16 per share, up 10% from its previous $0.145 per share quarterly dividend. The cash dividend will be payable March 8, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 22, 2021.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions,NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, the LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®, and LP Elements® Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

SOURCE LP Building Solutions

Related Links

http://LPCorp.com

