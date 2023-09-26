Integrity partnership provides fast-growing and service-centered agency with the industry's leading technology designed to improve agent and client experiences

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with LP Insurance Marketing Group ("LP Insurance"), an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Hartford, Connecticut, and led by Hector Torres and Carlos Ruiz. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

LP Insurance Deepens Diverse Community Impact and Accelerates Growth by Partnering with Integrity

"Carlos and Hector embody the type of hardworking, motivated leaders we love to partner with at Integrity," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "They are extremely driven to help their community and truly possess servants' hearts. At Integrity, we help agencies like LP Insurance become their very best by leveraging our technology and resources to recruit more agents and ultimately serve more Americans. Our platform will simplify their agents' work, streamline processes and allow them to be more efficient at every step of the insurance process. Not only will their business experience expedited growth, but LP Insurance will also have the resources and technology that are designed to attract additional team members who are determined to succeed!"

Since founding LP Insurance in 2008, Torres and Ruiz have led the agency to become a trusted community resource for insurance information in the diverse communities they serve — often providing guidance and insight to both agents and clients in their native languages. LP Insurance now includes hundreds of agents across the United States and Puerto Rico. The agency specializes in serving seniors by providing Medicare products and annuities.

"Just like Integrity, we focus on making every person we serve feel like family — which is why we're so proud to now officially become part of the Integrity family," said Hector Torres, Co-Founder of LP Insurance. "Integrity has a tremendous reputation for excellence in the industry with an equally strong growth record. This partnership gives our agents the resources to expand their ability to serve, especially in diverse communities. By utilizing Integrity's innovative platform of technology and services, we expect to scale significantly and make an even greater impact. Integrity will take our team into the future and we're thrilled to get started."

The LP Insurance team joins foremost insurance and finance companies that form Integrity's fast-growing partner group of industry legends and leaders. This impressive group is working to expand protection of the life, health and wealth of American consumers by collaborating to improve financial and insurance support processes. Their solutions and best practices are redefining the industry and helping families plan for the good days ahead.

"Hector and I have worked very hard to get LP Insurance to where it is today, but we know we have much more to accomplish," said Carlos Ruiz, Co-Founder of LP Insurance. "With Integrity, we can achieve our growth goals much faster. Integrity is constantly bringing the most cutting-edge technology to agents, which enhances our recruiting process. We stand by our agents from the moment they are licensed until they retire, which means the resources we offer them need to be the best the market has to offer. Integrity's trainings, webinars, lead system and technology enable our agents to become more independent and successful. With Integrity's help, we can't wait to reach even more agents and clients as we help improve their lives."

All Integrity partners can advance their businesses by accessing Integrity's full-stack insurtech platform. This end-to-end system ensures agents remain at the forefront of the industry with constantly expanding technology and resources such as extensive data and analytics, intuitive customer relationship management software, instantaneous quoting and enrollment capabilities through MedicareCENTER and customizable marketing assets through the MarketingCENTER portal.

For more information about LP Insurance's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/LPInsurance.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 550,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About LP Insurance Marketing Group

LP Insurance is a leading insurance agency initially founded to serve and support the Latino community. The agency is known for its diversified team of agents, who come from a variety of cultural backgrounds. LP Insurance places a strong emphasis on agent compliance with Medicare regulations, agent education, and creating a close-knit, family-like work environment. With its specialized focus on diverse markets, LP Insurance strives to meet the individual needs of both agents and consumers and provide the highest levels of personalized service. For more information, visit www.lpinsurancemg.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC